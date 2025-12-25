Emergency services are in full search mode for two men feared missing in the waters off Budleigh Salterton. Rescue teams were scrambled at 10:25am today after reports of people struggling in the sea.

Multiple Rescued, But Two Still Lost

A number of people were pulled safely from the water and received medical checks on site or at hospital. However, alarmingly, two men remain unaccounted for as the search continues.

Families Informed, Urgent Appeal for Information

The next of kin for one missing man have been contacted. Police are still trying to reach the family of the second man but have informed a local friend to assist. Authorities are urging anyone with tips to call 101 or report online, quoting log 191 of 25/12/25.

Warning Issued as Weather Poses Danger

A significant emergency presence remains at the scene. Officials strongly advise the public to stay out of the water, especially with current weather warnings in place. The warning applies today and ahead of any Boxing Day swims to keep everyone safe.