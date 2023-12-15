Two people have been arrested by detectives investigating the death of a man in Dover

Kent Police was called to a disturbance at a property in Anstee Road at 10.12pm on Monday 11 December 2023.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a 66-year-old man was found with multiple injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have since been working to establish the circumstances which led to the man’s death.

Following enquiries, a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, who are both from the Dover area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They both remain in custody while the investigation continues.

Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has information, CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around that time, to contact Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 11-1430.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or by using the online form on their website.

Information can also be submitted via our public portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020123F14-PO1