Two people have been arrested following a break-in at a shop in Ashford town centre

Kent Police was called at 7.15pm on Tuesday 14 November 2023 following a report that a shop in Middle Row had been broken into and vaping products stolen.

Following enquiries at the scene by Ashford’s Local Policing Team, an 18-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday 15 November.

A 13-year-old boy was also later arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Both suspects remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing to identify anyone else involved in the offence.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/202571/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.