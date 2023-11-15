Today: November 15, 2023

Breaking News from around the UK Your Trusted news Source!

SUBSCRIBE NOW
7 hours ago

Two people have been arrested following a break-in at a shop in Ashford town centre

A group of people enjoying a beach party

Kent Police was called at 7.15pm on Tuesday 14 November 2023 following a report that a shop in Middle Row had been broken into and vaping products stolen.

Following enquiries at the scene by Ashford’s Local Policing Team, an 18-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday 15 November.

A 13-year-old boy was also later arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Both suspects remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing to identify anyone else involved in the offence.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/202571/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MOST READ

Related Posts

Don't Miss

Screenshot taken at 05:43:15 on November 15, 2023

HGV Driver Jailed for Smuggling Wanted Criminal Out of UK

Rural policing image in United Kingdom

Rural officers are seeking help to identify a vehicle after three sheep were killed in a field near Maidstone.