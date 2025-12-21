Two photos of Donald Trump have mysteriously vanished from the Jeffrey Epstein files released by the Department of Justice. The disappearance has triggered a furious reaction from Congressional Democrats, who are crying foul over what they call a “White House cover-up.”

Photos Show Trump with Epstein and Melania – Now Missing

One photo shows Trump surrounded by women in swimsuits. The second features Trump alongside Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell, with Maxwell partly hidden in the snap.

House Oversight Democrats noticed the images where they shouldn’t be – displayed printed inside a desk drawer. Many News outlets have confirmed the photos disappeared from the online file downloads after being available briefly on Friday.

Epstein Files Dumped But Key Photos Scrubbed

The DOJ dropped thousands of Epstein-related documents just hours before the Epstein Files Transparency Act deadline. Many pages were heavily redacted to protect 1,200+ victims and families.

Democrats insist the missing Trump photos were axed to shield the President from scandal. “This is a White House cover-up,” said oversight members, suggesting a deliberate effort to hide Trump’s connections.

Yet critics, including victims and legal experts, question whether the redactions and removals really serve victim privacy or protect powerful pals. The missing pics don’t show any abuse – just social gatherings and artwork.

What Else Disappeared?

Nearly all nude paintings of women from Epstein’s estate vanished too.

The mix of missing material fuels doubts over what criteria decide what the public can see.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was meant to strip away secrecy around Epstein’s network and expose any potential enablers. The selective purge has critics on alert.

Still No Comment from Trump or the White House

Trump has stayed silent on the photo removals and faces no charges linked to Epstein. The White House has yet to respond to cover-up claims or explain why the pictures were pulled.

Remember: Epstein died in jail in 2019, ruled a suicide but conspiracy theories rumble on. Ghislaine Maxwell is locked up for 20 years after a sex trafficking conviction.

The photo mystery has reignited fresh demands for full transparency on powerful players in Epstein’s shady circle.