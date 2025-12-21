Watch Live

COVERUP CLAIMED Trump Photos Vanish from Epstein Files – Dems Cry ‘White House Cover-Up’

  • Updated: 13:04
  • , 21 December 2025
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead

 

Two photos of Donald Trump have mysteriously vanished from the Jeffrey Epstein files released by the Department of Justice. The disappearance has triggered a furious reaction from Congressional Democrats, who are crying foul over what they call a “White House cover-up.”

Photos Show Trump with Epstein and Melania – Now Missing

One photo shows Trump surrounded by women in swimsuits. The second features Trump alongside Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell, with Maxwell partly hidden in the snap.

House Oversight Democrats noticed the images where they shouldn’t be – displayed printed inside a desk drawer. Many News outlets have  confirmed the photos disappeared from the online file downloads after being available briefly on Friday.

Epstein Files Dumped But Key Photos Scrubbed

The DOJ dropped thousands of Epstein-related documents just hours before the Epstein Files Transparency Act deadline. Many pages were heavily redacted to protect 1,200+ victims and families.

Democrats insist the missing Trump photos were axed to shield the President from scandal. “This is a White House cover-up,” said oversight members, suggesting a deliberate effort to hide Trump’s connections.

Yet critics, including victims and legal experts, question whether the redactions and removals really serve victim privacy or protect powerful pals. The missing pics don’t show any abuse – just social gatherings and artwork.

What Else Disappeared?

  • Nearly all nude paintings of women from Epstein’s estate vanished too.
  • The mix of missing material fuels doubts over what criteria decide what the public can see.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was meant to strip away secrecy around Epstein’s network and expose any potential enablers. The selective purge has critics on alert.

Still No Comment from Trump or the White House

Trump has stayed silent on the photo removals and faces no charges linked to Epstein. The White House has yet to respond to cover-up claims or explain why the pictures were pulled.

Remember: Epstein died in jail in 2019, ruled a suicide but conspiracy theories rumble on. Ghislaine Maxwell is locked up for 20 years after a sex trafficking conviction.

The photo mystery has reignited fresh demands for full transparency on powerful players in Epstein’s shady circle.

 

Recommended for you

Woman Charged After Angry Protest at HMP Bronzefield
ANGRY PROTEST Woman Charged After Angry Protest at HMP Bronzefield
Tragic Teen Daisy House Dies After Incident on Loughton Tube Tracks
LOST PRINCESS Tragic Teen Daisy House Dies After Incident on Loughton Tube Tracks
Met Police Sergeant Sacked for Sexual Assault
BAD APPLE Met Police Sergeant Sacked for Sexual Assault
Woman Assaulted at Nottingham Bus Stop – Police Urgent Search Underway
MANHUNT Woman Assaulted at Nottingham Bus Stop – Police Urgent Search Underway

Must READ

M20 to Shut Overnight as Operation Brock Finally Removed Between Maidstone and Ashford
MP BLUNDER Sojan Joseph Wrongly Blames Kent Council for Operation Brock
Victim Named in Brent Shooting Horror
GUNNED DOWN Victim Named in Brent Shooting Horror
Three Bloody Days Shake London: Stabbings, Shooting, and Knife Fight
BLOOD BATH Three Bloody Days Shake London: Stabbings, Shooting, and Knife Fight
Man Seriously Injured in Van Crash Near Tesco on Leybourne Way, Larkfield
Man Seriously Injured in Van Crash Near Tesco on Leybourne Way, Larkfield
Brutal Attack on Cop in Shropshire Ends with Jail
OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Brutal Attack on Cop in Shropshire Ends with Jail
Massive Fire Tears Through Methil Harbour as Lorries Go Up in Flames
MAJOR BLAZE Massive Fire Tears Through Methil Harbour as Lorries Go Up in Flames
Police hunt teens after brutal unprovoked attack outside Drake Circus in Plymouth
ASSULT SHOCKER Police hunt teens after brutal unprovoked attack outside Drake Circus in Plymouth
West Midlands Police Continue Attempted Murder Investigation in Birmingham
BRUTAL STABBING Murder Probe Launched After Brutal Birmingham Stabbing
Nottinghamshire Predator Jailed for Sexually Abusing Three Girls
PREDATORY OFFENDER Nottinghamshire Predator Jailed for Sexually Abusing Three Girls
Bone-Chilling Blast to Blanket Large UK Swathe from January 3
DEEP FREEZE Bone-Chilling Blast to Blanket Large UK Swathe from January 3

More For You

Urgent: Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Rainham
FIND HER Urgent: Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Rainham
FIRST PICTURES Murder Probe Underway After Man Stabbed to Death in Maida Vale
RAPE PROBE Police Shut Down Crown Quay Lane After Rape Report in Sittingbourne
ROAD BEEN CLOSED BY POLICE HGV Driver Falls Ill on A20 Near Dover – Major Delays Expected near Capel Le Ferne 

More From UK News in Pictures

Hunt on for Missing Teen Donna-Marie
SEARCH FOR DONNA Hunt on for Missing Teen Donna-Marie
Hastings Hotel Set to Bounce Back as Asylum Housing Role Ends
SEASIDE STAY Hastings Hotel Set to Bounce Back as Asylum Housing Role Ends
Cops Hunt Man Who Attacked Woman at West Hampstead Train Station
STATION ATTACK Cops Hunt Man Who Attacked Woman at West Hampstead Train Station
Teen dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into Bradford garden in early hours horror smash
FATAL CRASH Teen dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into Bradford garden in early hours horror smash
Daylight Theft Shocks Children’s Hospice Staff: Beloved Statue Stolen
HEARTLESS Daylight Theft Shocks Children’s Hospice Staff: Beloved Statue Stolen
Historic Worth Churchyard Hit by Grave Theft Spree
STRING OF THEFTS Historic Worth Churchyard Hit by Grave Theft Spree
TRIO ARRESTED Shots Fired at Hospital Car Park as Three Detained, Police Confirm
Woman Vanishes Without a Trace in Bath
STILL MISSING Woman Vanishes Without a Trace in Bath
Ex-Soldier Jailed for Raping Woman in Nuneaton
HORRIFIC ATTACK Ex-Soldier Jailed for Raping Woman in Nuneaton
Kylie Minogue Snatches 2025 UK Christmas No.1 with Festive Smash ‘XMAS’
FESTIVE SMASH Kylie Minogue Snatches 2025 UK Christmas No.1 with Festive Smash ‘XMAS’
Teen Charged Over Firework Chaos in Birmingham City Centre
TEEN CHARGED Teen Charged Over Firework Chaos in Birmingham City Centre
Man Charged with Multiple Sexual Offences in Buckinghamshire
SEX CHARGES Man Charged with Multiple Sexual Offences in Buckinghamshire
A228 Pembury North Bypass SHUT Both Ways After Serious Motorbike Crash
LIFE CHANGING A228 Pembury North Bypass SHUT Both Ways After Serious Motorbike Crash
Prince George Follows in Diana’s Footsteps with Touching Homeless Shelter Visit
Prince George Follows in Diana’s Footsteps with Touching Homeless Shelter Visit
Senior Hamas Figure Runs Pro-Palestine Rallies in London
Senior Hamas Figure Runs Pro-Palestine Rallies in London
Man Jailed for Brutal Aldershot Attack on Partner
PUNCHED IN THE FACE Man Jailed for Brutal Aldershot Attack on Partner

More From UKNIP

Central African Republic ahead of the December elections: Touadéra turns peace agreements into electoral capital
Central African Republic ahead of the December elections: Touadéra turns peace agreements into electoral capital
Fatal Crash in Plympton: Police Launch Urgent Appeal
STREET ATTACK Woman Assaulted and Robbed at Ravensbourne Park
GUNNED DOWN Murder Investigation Launched After Man Shot Dead in London
LONG DELAYS Christmas Chaos Hits Dover as IT Meltdown Sparks Massive Queues