Two police officers taken to hospital after ‘evacuating’ Bromley flats in horror fire

Two police officers were hospitalised after evacuating a building during a significant fire that broke out in two flats at St Mark’s Square, Bromley. Around 80 firefighters and 12 fire engines were deployed to tackle the blaze, which occurred just after 9:50 am on August 15.

The officers, from Bromley Police Station, were among the first to arrive at the scene and reportedly helped evacuate residents before the London Fire Brigade arrived. They were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and later taken to the hospital, where they were released after treatment the same day.

The fire, which is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault in an extension lead on a balcony, damaged a three-roomed flat on the 10th floor and half of another flat on the 11th floor. Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but two individuals were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews and taken to the hospital.

Residents in the St Mark’s Square complex have expressed concerns over safety, particularly as the building was still undergoing repairs from a previous fire in July 2022. That incident, which occurred on the 15th floor of Brouard Court, damaged the building’s roof and destroyed half of a five-roomed flat.

One resident, Josh Cope, who lives two floors below the unit affected by the recent fire, expressed frustration and fear, stating, “I don’t want to live here, I’ve had enough… Part of me wonders if the building is safe.” He added that the housing association, Moat Homes, had offered alternative accommodation, but the locations were far from Bromley, making commuting difficult for him.

Other residents, including Paulin Ngon of Brouard Court, echoed concerns about safety, noting that this was the second significant fire in the complex in just over a year. He expressed frustration that more stringent inspections had not been conducted following the first incident.

St Mark’s Square was developed by LandsecU+I and built by contractors McLaren. In a statement, a spokesperson for St Mark’s Square assured residents that all life safety systems had operated correctly and that efforts were underway to repair the damage and allow residents to return to their homes as soon as possible.

Moat Homes has also pledged to support displaced residents, working closely with Bromley Council and the London Fire Brigade to provide alternative housing and other necessary resources. The London Fire Brigade has announced that a post-fire safety audit will be conducted in the building next week to address any ongoing concerns.

The fire was brought under control by 11:55 am, and crews from Bromley, Beckenham, Woodside, and surrounding stations worked closely with emergency services to ensure the safety of residents.