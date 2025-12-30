Watch Live

BRUTAL ATTACK Two ‘Sexual Predators’ Jailed Over Horrific Guest House Rape

  • Updated: 21:17
  • , 30 December 2025
Two calculating sexual predators have been locked up for raping a vulnerable woman at a Bristol guest house six years ago. Riaz Muhammed, 51, from Easton, and Muhammed Zahid, 46, from St Philips, were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 17 December following an eight-day trial.

Brutal Attack in Bristol Guest House

The court found both men guilty of raping a woman over 16 in a 2019 attack. Muhammed, a taxi driver, picked up the victim and drove her around Bristol. He then paid for her to stay at the guest house—a place he knew well. Muhammed arranged for his friend Zahid to join him at the location.

Planned and Horrific Assault While Victim Unconscious

The court heard the men raped the victim while she was unconscious in a planned and sustained attack. The chilling details revealed the callousness and control the pair exercised over their victim.

Sentenced to Lengthy Prison Terms

Muhammed received nine years, while Zahid was handed eight. Both will serve two thirds of their sentences behind bars before being released on licence. The victims and the community can rest easier now that these predators are off the streets.

