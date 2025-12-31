London police were scrambling on Tuesday afternoon after two men were stabbed in separate attacks just minutes apart in Lambeth.

First Attack at Tram Close

At 4.03pm on 30 December, the London Ambulance Service alerted police to an assault at Tram Close. Two men were attacked by a group of males. A 31-year-old victim was found with stab wounds and rushed to hospital. Thankfully, his injuries are not life-changing or life-threatening.

Second Stabbing at Loughborough Park

Just four minutes later at 4.07pm, another call brought police to Loughborough Park. A 19-year-old boy was found stabbed and also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

No arrests have been made yet. Officers are investigating both incidents and urge anyone with information to come forward.

If you know anything, call 101 quoting CAD 4470/30Dec.