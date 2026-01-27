London has seen a shocking spree of violent incidents between January 26 and 27. The attacks span Ilford, Crystal Palace, and Carshalton — but authorities say there’s no clear link between them yet.

Daylight Stabbing Outside Ilford Town Hall

At around 4.20pm on January 26, emergency services rushed to Ilford High Road after a brutal stabbing outside Ilford Town Hall. The male victim was treated on the scene before being rushed to the hospital. His condition remains unknown, and police have yet to make any arrests.

The scene was chilling, with blood spatters marking the spot. A witness recalled, “Forensics were everywhere with numbered markers all over Ilford where blood was found.” Officers worked late into the evening gathering evidence.

Man Shot in Crystal Palace Suffers Life-Altering Injuries

Later that night, around 10pm on January 27, a grim shooting rocked a flat on Hamlet Road, Crystal Palace. Police say a man in his 20s was targeted by three armed attackers. Another man, also in his 20s, arrived later and was shot as well.

The gunmen fled in a car. Both victims were hospitalised — the man shot first suffered life-changing injuries, while the other’s wounds are less severe.

Woman Found Dead, Murder Probe Launched in Ilford

Just hours after the Ilford stabbing, police discovered a woman dead at her home on Applegarth Drive at 4am on January 27. A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is still in custody.

Detective Inspector Nikki Hardy said, “We acknowledge the distress this news is likely to cause in the local community, and are working hard to establish exactly what happened.” Police have yet to identify the victim’s next of kin.

Teen Stabbed Near Carshalton Park

On January 27, just before 1.50pm, a 17-year-old boy was found with a slash wound to his stomach near Grove Park on Carshalton High Street. Emergency crews took him to the hospital, but his condition is unknown. No arrests have been made.

London is grappling with a surge in violent crime, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.