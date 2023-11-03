Two suspected shoplifters have been arrested and charged after proactive patrols stopped their vehicle in Tonbridge

The enforcement led to the seizure of alleged stolen goods worth almost £1,000.

Between 11.45am and 1.30pm on Tuesday 1 November 2023, Kent Police was called to a number of reports of theft from stores in the Tonbridge and Tunbridge Wells area. It is reported large quantities of items including groceries, alcohol, and candles were stolen.

Officers stopped a vehicle suspected to be involved in the incidents in Maidstone Road, Hadlow, at around 1.30pm.

Lee Plant, 43, of West Park Road, Maidstone, and Luke Ransome, 44, of Captains Close, Sutton Valence, were later charged with four counts each of theft from a shop. A 23-year-old man from Maidstone was released without charge.

Both men are due to appear before Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Friday 1 December.