Two Syrian Men Charged Over Teen's Rape in Cheshire

Two Syrian nationals have been charged following the rape of a vulnerable 18-year-old woman in Winsford, Cheshire. The incident reportedly happened at around 5am on Sunday, 21 December.

Police Arrest and Charges

Diyar Mohammed Abdulsalm, 27, and Dilgash Adil, 31, both from Ledward Street, Winsford, were arrested in connection with the attack.

After questioning, both men were charged with two counts of rape.

The pair have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Chester Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 23 December.

Community Shock and Ongoing Investigation

The case has sent shockwaves through the local community as police continue their investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward.

This serious case highlights ongoing concerns about the safety of vulnerable individuals in the area.