Two Teenage Boys Charged with Murder of 13-Year-Old Jahziah Coke in Oldbury

Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of 13-year-old Jahziah Coke, who tragically lost his life after being stabbed in Oldbury last Thursday, West Midlands Police confirmed.

Jahziah, described by his mother as a “very polite, kind, and family-orientated young man,” succumbed to his injuries despite efforts to save him. In a heartfelt statement, she shared her grief, saying, “He was very loving and always smiling. His smile would light up the room. He was very kind-hearted.”

The two teenagers, who cannot be named due to legal restrictions, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident. They have since been charged with Jahziah’s murder and are currently in police custody.

In addition to the charges against the two boys, a man in his 40s has also been charged with assisting an offender. He, too, remains in police custody.

All three accused are set to appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court today. The community of Oldbury remains in shock as they come to terms with the senseless loss of a young life filled with potential.

Police continue their investigation into the tragic incident, urging anyone with information to come forward as the community grapples with the devastating impact of youth violence.