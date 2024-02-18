



In a tragic incident, 16-year-old Darrian Williams lost his life after being attacked in Rawnsley Park, located in the Easton area of Bristol, on Wednesday, February 14. The Major Crime Investigation Team announced that they have charged two 15-year-old boys with murder in connection with Darrian’s death.

The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence and authorised the charges against the two teenagers. In addition to murder, both boys have also been charged with possessing a knife in a public place. They are currently in police custody and are scheduled to appear at the Bristol Youth Court tomorrow, Monday, February 19.

Darrian’s family has been informed of the developments, and specialist family liaison officers are providing them with the necessary support during this difficult time.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, the senior investigating officer, expressed his condolences to Darrian’s family. He emphasised the seriousness of knife crime and the need to prevent such tragedies. Meade stated, “Knife crime destroys lives, and we are committed to working closely with our partners and communities to educate young people about the consequences of carrying a knife.”