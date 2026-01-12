Two teenage boys have been hit with attempted murder charges following a chilling stabbing near Peterborough bus station.

Knife Attack Sparks Police Action

The shocking incident unfolded on Thursday 8th January. A 16-year-old boy was stabbed during the attack.

Youth Faces Multiple Serious Charges

A 17-year-old from Peterborough has been charged not only with attempted murder but also possession of a knife, affray, and attempted robbery.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 10th January and has been remanded in custody. His next court date at the Crown Court is pending.

Second Teen Also in Custody

The 16-year-old from Huntingdon faces the same harsh charges: attempted murder and possession of a knife.

He is set to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning, 12th January.