Two teenage boys have been charged with murder after a 15-year-old was fatally stabbed in a Guildford park. The shocking attack happened in Stoke Park, Surrey.

Attack Details and Charges

The suspects, aged 15 and 16, cannot be named due to legal restrictions. They face charges of murder, conspiracy to rob, and possession of a bladed weapon.

The stabbing occurred on Monday, 19 January, in woodland off Lido Road at around 6.10pm. Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of the attack.

Victim Identified and Court Appearance

Despite frantic efforts by police, paramedics, and witnesses, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 15-year-old Luis Gabriel Guembes.

Surrey Police confirmed the two teens were charged on Friday, 23 January, and appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court the next day.

Ongoing Support for Family

Specialist officers continue to support the victim’s grieving family during this tragic time.