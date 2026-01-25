Watch Live

MURDER CHARGE Two Teens Charged With Murder After Fatal Stabbing in Guildford Park

  • Updated: 03:37
  • , 26 January 2026

Two teenage boys have been charged with murder after a 15-year-old was fatally stabbed in a Guildford park. The shocking attack happened in Stoke Park, Surrey.

Attack Details and Charges

The suspects, aged 15 and 16, cannot be named due to legal restrictions. They face charges of murder, conspiracy to rob, and possession of a bladed weapon.

The stabbing occurred on Monday, 19 January, in woodland off Lido Road at around 6.10pm. Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of the attack.

Victim Identified and Court Appearance

Despite frantic efforts by police, paramedics, and witnesses, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 15-year-old Luis Gabriel Guembes.

Surrey Police confirmed the two teens were charged on Friday, 23 January, and appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court the next day.

Ongoing Support for Family

Specialist officers continue to support the victim’s grieving family during this tragic time.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-24 at 19.18.34
COLD CASE Police Relaunch Cold Case Probe into Nightclubber Melanie Hall’s Murder, Hope AI Will Snare Killer

BREAKING

Screenshot 2026-01-24 at 19.00.51
WEATHER BOMB Texas Locked Down for Up to FIVE DAYS as Monster ‘Ice Zone’ Smashes Across America
Screenshot 2026-01-24 at 09.08.53
BATTERY BLAZE Massive Battery Blaze Hits East London Data Centre
Screenshot 2026-01-25 at 14.47.56
SCAMMER North Yorkshire Police hunt debit card thief in York

Must READ

UNDERCOVER STING Blackpool Paedophile Caught and Convicted
SUSPECT ARRESTED Man Arrested After Car Rams Police in Southampton
CLOSE CALL Brick Thrown From Bridge Smashes Mum and Toddler’s Windscreen on Busy Bristol Road
DODGY ESCAPE Hunt Underway for Two Walkers Who Fled Hotel Without Paying After Gruelling Rescue
CALCULATED ATTACK Homeless Predator Jailed for Raping Drunk Woman in Leeds
ROWDY OUTBURST Drunk Dad Brawls at Merseyside Station
GRIM VERDICT Child Rape Convict’s Final Appeal Thrown Out
SWIFT JUSTICE Man Jailed for Rape Near Liverpool Cathedral
GROOMED TEENS Teen Trafficker Jailed Over Drug-Fuelled Exploitation
FIRST PICTURE Body of Missing 24-Year-Old Pulled From Marina as Police Arrest Teen in Murder Probe

More For You

DRAMATIC RESCUE Two Men Rescued From Rising Tides in Dramatic Thames Estuary Rescue

BREAKING

CHAOS HITS US AND CANADA “Deadly” Storm Grounds Nearly 10,000 US Flights
FIND JANET Police Appeal to Find Missing 71-Year-Old Janet in Shrewsbury
Man Locked Up for 12 Years Over Fatal Swindon Manslaughter

More From UK News in Pictures

BRING HIM HOME Hunt On for Missing Canterbury Man
SMASH AND GRAB Two Men Charged Over Brazen Westminster Ram Raid
WHIRLWIND WEDDING Katie Price Ties the Knot for Fourth Time After Week-Long Romance with Lee Andrews
MURDER CHARGE Two Teens Charged With Murder After Fatal Stabbing in Guildford Park
SEX ATTACK CHARGE Taxi Driver Charged with Sexual Assault in Middlesbrough
FINGER LOSS Homeland Security Officer Loses Finger After Minneapolis Riot Bite-Off
ONE DEAD Tragedy Strikes at Helen’s Bay: Woman in 60s Dies After Sea Rescue
LIFE CHANGING Essex Man Jailed Over Brutal Shooting That Changed Victims’ Lives
CHILLING CALL FOR HELP British Mum-of-Three Stabbed to Death by Ex in Spanish Horror
MURDER PROBE Man Found Dead in Plymouth After Night Out
PC SEX PEST Met Police Officer Sacked for Gross Sexual Harassment of Female Colleagues
RAM PROBE LAUNCHED Police Probe After Car Rams Two Men in Leeds
HIT AND RUN SHOCKER Man in 80s Critical After Hit-and-Run E-Scooter Crash in Ealing
ON THE RUN Fugitive Rapist Sentenced in Absence After Court No-Show
POLISH NATIONALS Leeds Court Sends Human Traffickers Down for 27 Years
MIGRANT CRISIS Three Arrested After Chaos at Crowborough Training Camp

More From UKNIP

BREAKING

WEATHER BOMB Deadly Snow Bomb Set to Slam Southern US: Chaos, Power Cuts & Killer Ice
RAPE PROBE Police Release CCTV Images in Sheffield Rape Inquiry
KNIFE ATTACK Man Locked Up for Brutal Knife Attack on Schoolboy
POLICE PROBE Police Hunt Man Over Shocking St Pancras Sexual Assault
error: Content is protected !!