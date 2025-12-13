Two Teens Die and Third Critically Hurt in Shocking Rotherham Crash

Tragic Crash Rocks Rotherham

Two teenagers have died and a third is fighting for life after a devastating car crash in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. The silver Toyota Corolla smashed into a tree at around 2:40am on Todwick Road, sending shockwaves through the community.

The vehicle was travelling from Dinnington towards Todwick when it suddenly veered off the road. The driver, a 17-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old boy passenger died instantly at the scene.

Third Teen Rushed to Hospital in Critical Condition

An 18-year-old male passenger was seriously injured and rushed to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition. Police say the families of all involved have been informed and officers are providing support during this tragic time.

Police Launch Full Investigation, Appeal for Witnesses

“Our thoughts remain with the families of those who have died, and the man seriously injured. We are working to ascertain the circumstances and are keen to speak to anyone who believes they can help,” said Sergeant John Taylor from South Yorkshire Police’s Serious Collisions Unit.

Officers are urging anyone who saw the car before the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward. The public can upload footage directly via the police portal. “If you saw the vehicle prior to the collision, we’d like to hear from you,” police added.

Community in Shock as Investigation Continues

The cause of the horrific crash remains under investigation. Police continue to piece together events leading up to the smash, while the Rotherham community reels from the devastating loss.