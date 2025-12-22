Two Teens Nabbed After Over 40 Cars Ransacked Near Canterbury

Police have arrested two boys, aged 14 and 17, after a spree of car break-ins in coastal towns around Canterbury. The thieves targeted more than 40 parked vehicles, rifling through belongings and stealing cash, cards, and other personal items.

Crime Spree Hits Herne Bay and Whitstable

The offences took place between Tuesday 18 November and Wednesday 17 December 2025. Areas hit include Carlton Hill, Sea View Road, and Riley Avenue in Herne Bay, as well as Grimshill Road, Seafield Road, and Thistle Drive in Whitstable.

Motorists reported smashed windows and stolen valuables. The police launched investigations that led to the two arrests on 17 December.

Police Warn: Don’t Leave Valuables in Your Vehicle

Inspector Dan Fordom said: “Theft from motor vehicles is often an opportunistic crime. While we’re investigating these reports, I urge all motorists to protect their property.” “Remove all valuables from your car overnight, lock all doors, and shut windows fully. Don’t leave anything on display. Whenever possible, park in a garage or well-lit, secure car park.” “Also, wipe away suction marks from electronic devices on windscreens or dashboards to avoid attracting thieves.”

Got Info? Contact Kent Police

Anyone who witnessed the break-ins or has information is urged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/212451/25.

Alternatively, report anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555111 or via their online form.