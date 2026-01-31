Watch Live

DAYLIGHT ATTACK Two Teens Sentenced for Daylight Machete Assault

  Updated: 03:21
  31 January 2026

Two teenagers have been sentenced following a shocking machete attack in Widnes. Jayjay Standen, 19, and a 16-year-old boy, both from Widnes, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, 29 January 2026.

The 16-year-old was handed 40 months after pleading guilty to a serious assault and carrying a bladed weapon in public. Standen received 17 months for affray, including activation of a two-month suspended sentence.

Terrifying Attack in Broad Daylight

The attack took place around 5.40pm on Sunday, 15 June 2025, in Elizabeth Court, Widnes. Police were alerted after a 22-year-old man was threatened by a group of teenagers. One of them struck the victim with a machete before fleeing.

The victim suffered a deep cut to his cheek and a fractured jaw.

Police Praise Swift Action and Warn Public

Following the assault, police quickly identified and arrested several suspects, including the two sentenced. It was confirmed that the 16-year-old delivered the machete blow.

“These two teenagers were involved in a terrifying attack carried out in daylight in the middle of the street,” a police spokesperson said. “The victim had to endure a horrendous ordeal and is still recovering from his injuries. Witnesses were deeply shaken by what they saw. “The 16-year-old was armed with a weapon capable of killing. It’s a miracle the victim wasn’t killed. “The swift arrests and court action show how seriously we take these crimes.”

