Two teenagers have been sentenced following a shocking machete attack in Widnes. Jayjay Standen, 19, and a 16-year-old boy, both from Widnes, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, 29 January 2026.

The 16-year-old was handed 40 months after pleading guilty to a serious assault and carrying a bladed weapon in public. Standen received 17 months for affray, including activation of a two-month suspended sentence.

Terrifying Attack in Broad Daylight

The attack took place around 5.40pm on Sunday, 15 June 2025, in Elizabeth Court, Widnes. Police were alerted after a 22-year-old man was threatened by a group of teenagers. One of them struck the victim with a machete before fleeing.

The victim suffered a deep cut to his cheek and a fractured jaw.

Police Praise Swift Action and Warn Public

Following the assault, police quickly identified and arrested several suspects, including the two sentenced. It was confirmed that the 16-year-old delivered the machete blow.