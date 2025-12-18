Two violent car thieves who filmed their crimes have been locked up after a terrifying spree in Dartford.

Violent Attacks Caught on Camera

Lewis Turner and Thomas Ripley plotted two savage robberies over phone messages. They filmed themselves flaunting the stolen cars before trying to flog them.

Their luck ran out when police arrested Ripley and seized his phone, discovering damning video evidence of the pair’s crimes.

Both men now face a combined jail term of over 13 years.

Masked Thugs Smash Windows and Beat Drivers

The first incident happened on 4 September 2024. A man parked on Dartford Heath had his red Seat Ibiza attacked by masked men. They smashed the driver’s window, punched him, dragged him from the car, stole the keys, and sped off.

Four days later, a similar robbery played out in a layby. Masked men in a white Ford Focus tricked a resting driver, violently assaulted him with punches and a metal bar, then stole his Audi TT and bank card. The card was used less than an hour later in Orpington.

Police Crack Case with Cell Data and CCTV

Ripley was arrested on 13 September at his Orpington home, where officers found keys to another stolen car fitted with false plates. His phone messages linked him with Turner and a third accomplice, Billy Scamp, discussing the robberies and selling the stolen vehicles.

Turner and Scamp were caught on 3 October. Detectives tracked their movements via cell site data and saw Turner using the stolen bank card on CCTV.

Harsh Sentences Delivered at Maidstone Crown Court

Thomas Ripley, 29, Orpington – 7 years 9 months in prison

Lewis Turner, 34, Orpington – 6 years jail plus 4 years on licence

Billy Scamp, 19, Orpington – 2-year suspended sentence