Watch Live

VIOLENT ATTACKS Two Thugs Jailed Over Brutal Dartford Car Robberies

  • Updated: 11:56
  • , 18 December 2025

Two violent car thieves who filmed their crimes have been locked up after a terrifying spree in Dartford.

Violent Attacks Caught on Camera

Lewis Turner and Thomas Ripley plotted two savage robberies over phone messages. They filmed themselves flaunting the stolen cars before trying to flog them.

 

Their luck ran out when police arrested Ripley and seized his phone, discovering damning video evidence of the pair’s crimes.

Both men now face a combined jail term of over 13 years.

Masked Thugs Smash Windows and Beat Drivers

The first incident happened on 4 September 2024. A man parked on Dartford Heath had his red Seat Ibiza attacked by masked men. They smashed the driver’s window, punched him, dragged him from the car, stole the keys, and sped off.

Four days later, a similar robbery played out in a layby. Masked men in a white Ford Focus tricked a resting driver, violently assaulted him with punches and a metal bar, then stole his Audi TT and bank card. The card was used less than an hour later in Orpington.

 

Police Crack Case with Cell Data and CCTV

Ripley was arrested on 13 September at his Orpington home, where officers found keys to another stolen car fitted with false plates. His phone messages linked him with Turner and a third accomplice, Billy Scamp, discussing the robberies and selling the stolen vehicles.

Turner and Scamp were caught on 3 October. Detectives tracked their movements via cell site data and saw Turner using the stolen bank card on CCTV.

Harsh Sentences Delivered at Maidstone Crown Court

  • Thomas Ripley, 29, Orpington – 7 years 9 months in prison
  • Lewis Turner, 34, Orpington – 6 years jail plus 4 years on licence
  • Billy Scamp, 19, Orpington – 2-year suspended sentence

Detective Constable Daniel Bister said: “These were violent and premeditated attacks that left victims terrified. Thanks to the hard work of our officers, we’ve taken dangerous individuals off the streets. We remain committed to working with local communities to keep Kent safe and ensure that those who commit such crimes are held accountable.”

Recommended for you

M20 in Kent Closed in Both Directions Due to Police Incident Near Ashford
FATAL COLLISION Pedestrian Killed in Shocking East Peckham Crash
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead
CLAMPDOWN Trump Admin Targets Somali Immigrant Sponsors in Billion-Dollar Welfare Fraud Crackdown
Viking Crowned Norwegian Champion After 34 Years
Viking Crowned Norwegian Champion After 34 Years
‘Sadistic’ Couple Jailed for Leaving Toddler with Brain Injury and Broken Wrists
HORRIFIC ATTACK ON A BABY ‘Sadistic’ Couple Jailed for Leaving Toddler with Brain Injury and Broken Wrists

Must READ

Arrest After Stolen Cars Found in Warwickshire Chop Shop
CHOP SHOP Arrest After Stolen Cars Found in Warwickshire Chop Shop
Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted in Cleethorpes - Iraqi Man Charged
MIGRANT CHARGED Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted in Cleethorpes – Iraqi Man Charged
Machete-Wielding Knife Carrier Jailed After Daring Supermarket Chase
SUPERMARKET CHASE Machete-Wielding Knife Carrier Jailed After Daring Supermarket Chase
Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Gravesend Hotel
MURDER PROBE Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Gravesend Hotel

BREAKING

SECOND PLOT FOILED Aussie cops ram two vehicles near Bondi Beach, detain six men in dramatic anti-terror swoop
SLOPPY SLANDER Caught in the act! Curtis Arnold’s slick editing exposed as his own footage blows him up big time
Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in East Dorset
TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in East Dorset
Eurotunnel Delays: One-Hour Wait at Folkestone Due to Technical Issue
LONG DELAYS Hours of Delays Hit Channel Tunnel Passengers Between Calais and Folkestone
Child Assault at Balham Station: Police Hunt Woman Seen in Shocking Incident
STATION ATTACK Child Assault at Balham Station: Police Hunt Woman Seen in Shocking Incident
Parliament Sealed Off After Security Alert in London
Parliament Sealed Off After Security Alert in London

More For You

Duke of Marlborough Slammed with Strangulation Charges
SHOCK CHARGES Duke of Marlborough Slammed with Strangulation Charges
Kieran Hayler Pleads Not Guilty to Rape and Sexual Assault of 13-Year-Old Girl
NOT GUILTY PLEA Kieran Hayler Pleads Not Guilty to Rape and Sexual Assault of 13-Year-Old Girl
Tragic Death of Aria Thorpe: Police Release Photos of Fatally Stabbed Nine-Year-Old
PICTURED AND NAMED Tragic Death of Aria Thorpe: Police Release Photos of Fatally Stabbed Nine-Year-Old
Three Injured in Upton Lane Shooting, London Air Ambulance Dispatched
STAB HORROR ON THE UNDERGROUND Man Stabbed in Head and Arrested After Knife Fight at Northern Line Station

More From UK News in Pictures

Chaos at York Christmas Market as Man Attacks Three Police Officers
MARKET BRAWL Chaos at York Christmas Market as Man Attacks Three Police Officers
Man Jailed for Faking High-Value Lego Theft Claims
BRICKING IT Man Jailed for Faking High-Value Lego Theft Claims
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Three Held After Man Found Dead Near West London Canal
Man Facing Fresh Child Sex Exploitation Charges in Bristol
MORE CHARGES Man Facing Fresh Child Sex Exploitation Charges in Bristol
Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
MURDER PROBE Pensioner in Her 80s Found Dead as Boy, 16, Among Six Arrested in Murder Probe
BRING HER HOME Urgent Police Search Underway for Missing 14-Year-Old Makayla in Rotherham
GANG PLOT Sheffield Drug Gang Found Guilty of Murder After Deadly Shooting
86-Year-Old Man Arrested Over 1993 Double Murder in South Wales
ARREST MADE 86-Year-Old Man Arrested Over 1993 Double Murder in South Wales
Two Men Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Sandwell
DANGEROUS AND JAILED Two Men Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Sandwell
Chaos at HMP Bronzefield: Protest Turns Violent
VIOLENT DISORDER Chaos at HMP Bronzefield: Protest Turns Violent
Sohail Ahmed Jailed for Glasgow Abduction and Sexual Assault
Sohail Ahmed Jailed for Glasgow Abduction and Sexual Assault
Man Jailed for Murder After Brutal Willesden Green Stabbing
FATAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Murder After Brutal Willesden Green Stabbing
Feltham Duo Jailed After High Wycombe Drug and Knife Sting
SPEEDY ARREST Feltham Duo Jailed After High Wycombe Drug and Knife Sting
Police Hunt Fugitive After Court Order Breach
ON THE RUN Police Hunt Fugitive After Court Order Breach
Blaze in Chatham: Police Hunt Woman Over Car Fire
ARSON PROBE Blaze in Chatham: Police Hunt Woman Over Car Fire
Tragic Discovery at Samphire Hoe
SAD ENDING Tragic Discovery at Samphire Hoe

More From UKNIP

Life's Lucky Breaks: When a Random Moment Works in Your Favour
Life’s Lucky Breaks: When a Random Moment Works in Your Favour
Teen, 15, Charged with Murder of Nine-Year-Old Girl Stabbed at Home
MURDER CHARGE Teen, 15, Charged with Murder of Nine-Year-Old Girl Stabbed at Home
Driver Jailed for Killing Pensioner in Shocking Bradford Crash
DEADLY COLLISON Driver Jailed for Killing Pensioner in Shocking Bradford Crash
Tragic Death of Ex-Premier League Starlet Ethan McLeod in Horror M1 Crash
M! HORROR SMASH Tragic Death of Ex-Premier League Starlet Ethan McLeod in Horror M1 Crash