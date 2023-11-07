Two were Hospitalised After a Serious Collision on A5 Shenstone, Lichfield

Two men have been taken to the hospital following a serious collision involving two HGVs and a car on the A5 Shenstone in Lichfield this morning.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service received an emergency call at 6.38 am, reporting the collision at the junction of Streetway Road and Roman Road. In response, two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor, a critical care paramedic, a BASICS emergency doctor, and a Critical Care Car from the Air Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found two men, the drivers of the first HGV and the car, involved in the collision. The driver of the HGV was extricated from the vehicle with assistance from the fire service. He had sustained life-threatening injuries and received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene.

The injured driver was then conveyed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, accompanied by a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic for continued treatment en route.

The driver of the car also suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was provided with