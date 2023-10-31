Two women bailed following arrest by counter-terrorism detectives

Two women who were arrested following appeal by counter terrorism detectives have been bailed as enquiries into the incident continue.

Officers arrested the two women following an appeal to the public by our Counter Terrorism Command.

On Friday, 27 October we issued images of three women we wished to speak with in connection with an investigation into suspected terrorism offences at a protest earlier this month.

The appeal was widely covered by media and as a result two women who recognised themselves in the pictures came forward to a police station in south London on 30 October.

The women, aged 29 and 26 [correct], were arrested on suspicion of inviting support for a proscribed organisation, contrary to section 12(1)(a) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

They were held in custody under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, at a police station in west London and have now been bailed to a date in early November while we await advice from the CPS.

We continue to seek the public’s help to identify a third woman seen in social media footage of a pro-Palestine protest in Whitehall on Saturday, 14 October, with an image of a paraglider on her top.



She is described as black, wearing a red coat and with a dark scarf containing a flower pattern and baggy jeans.



Police are also still asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen waving a placard with the words “I fully support Hamas” on it during a protest on Bond Street on Saturday, 21 October. He has short hair, light skin and is wearing a blue jacket with a light top underneath, a light stripy scarf around his neck, and light trousers or jeans.



Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said:



“My officers are working night and day with our colleagues across the country to investigate suspected terrorism offences committed in the real world and online.

“I am grateful to the public who have reported information to us and I urge anyone who has information about the man and woman we are still seeking to please let us know. If the people in the pictures recognise themselves, I urge them to come forward so we can speak with them.”

Anyone who knows who these people are or has information that could help the investigation is asked to please report it in confidence online at gov.uk/ACT or by calling 0800 789 321.