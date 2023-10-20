Two women have sadly died following a five-vehicle collision on the M4

Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway between Junction 17 for Chippenham and Junction 18 for Bath at approximately 9.10am.

Four cars and an HGV were involved in the collision.

Two women travelling in one of the vehicles have sadly been pronounced dead at the scene and specialist officers have informed their next of kin.

Our thoughts are with their families at this difficult time.

Two other people involved in the collision sustained minor injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

A full closure was put in place on the M4 at Junction 18 eastbound and Junction 17 westbound to allow emergency services to carry out recovery and investigative work.

One lane on the westbound carriageway has since reopened.

Roads Policing Unit A/Insp Will Ayres said: “Due to the seriousness of the collision and the vehicles involved, the recovery work and investigation at the scene is likely to take a significant time and therefore the eastbound side of the motorway will remain closed well into this evening.

“We have opened one lane of the westbound carriageway, however, there are currently a number of emergency service vehicles still occupying that carriageway. Once these are cleared we will fully reopen this side of the motorway.”

Any witnesses who have not already been identified or spoken to by officers, should call 101 and quote log number 93 of today.