HANDCUFFING Two Women Jailed for Handcuffing, Attacking and Robbing Men During Kinky ‘Sex Games’

  • Updated: 21:27
  • , 22 December 2025
Two women who lured men to hotels before handcuffing, attacking, and robbing them during so-called kinky “sex games” have been locked up. One victim even managed to escape while bound and gagged.

Brutal Attacks in Hotel Rooms

Caprice Brown, 24, and Karissa Alfrez, 25, have been sentenced to a combined 15 years behind bars for a string of violent offences.

At Birmingham Crown Court, prosecutors revealed how Brown tricked a man into meeting her at a Jurys Inn hotel after chatting on dating app Badoo. The man took a shower before suddenly finding himself tied up with masking tape by Brown and an accomplice.

“He had a shower and when he came out of the shower one of the ladies said ‘We are going to have some fun’,” said prosecutor Mark Kalpinski.

When the victim couldn’t recall his bank PIN, one woman pressed a hot iron to his arm. The victim tried to wrench himself free but was punched in the face while the iron was also pressed to his shoulder and back.

A noise complaint from nearby guests interrupted the ordeal. The women fled after the victim told them to call the police. They had already stolen his wallet which contained an Aston Villa season ticket.

Brown later used the victim’s bank details to buy a £1,000 iPhone from Argos following the July 2020 attack.

Second Victim Threatened with Scissors

The court heard a second man was lured to the Britannia Hotel in Coventry after meeting a third woman on Tinder in September 2020. Once inside, Brown and Alfrez burst out from the bathroom, cuffed him, and threatened him with scissors.

The battered victim was left bound and gagged with masking tape but managed a daring escape to get help.

Verdicts and Sentencing

  • Brown pleaded guilty to robbery, fraud, and assaulting an emergency worker and was jailed for nine years.
  • Alfrez was found guilty of robbery after trial and received six years in prison.

Judge Simon Drew KC described the crimes as “really nasty offences.”

These shocking attacks expose the darkness lurking behind fake “sex games” used to trap victims. The pair’s sentences send a strong message that such brutal scams will not be tolerated.

Verywell Casino – Your Destination for Real Cash Wins
Nine Casino – Top-Rated Online Gaming Experience
Sri Lanka's Hottest Online Casino Games That Keep Players Coming Back
