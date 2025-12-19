Two Women Named as Victims in Fatal A46 Crash Near Leicester

Tragedy struck early on Saturday, 13 December, when a blue BMW 5 Series careered off the citybound A46 between Thrussington and Sileby. Leicestershire Police have confirmed the deaths of two women, with a third also killed and a fourth injured.

Victims Identified

The police named the two women who died as Neeru Patel, 42, and Bhamini Karsan, 42, both from Leicester. The third victim’s family requested privacy, asking for her name to be withheld for now. A fourth passenger sustained minor injuries in the smash.

Families Pay Touching Tributes

Neeru Patel’s family described her as “a gentle spirit” who lived “a life rooted in love, compassion, and quiet faith.” They added, “Her selfless kindness touched many… her love and values live on through her two beautiful children and in the hearts of all who knew her.”

Bhamini Karsan’s relatives called her “a loving and devoted mother, wife, and daughter” with a “warm and bubbly personality.” They pleaded for privacy, saying, “At this extremely difficult time, the family respectfully but firmly request space to grieve and ask that their wishes are fully respected by the media and the public.”

Ongoing Investigation

Leicestershire Police continue to investigate the single-vehicle crash that shocked the local community. Further details will be released as the inquiry progresses.