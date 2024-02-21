Leicestershire Police have identified the two-year-old boy who fell into a river in Leicester as Xielo Maruziva. The tragic incident occurred on Sunday around 5pm, and despite efforts by his father to rescue him, Xielo remains missing.

In a heartfelt statement, Xielo’s mother described him as a “cheeky, funny, friendly, smart, caring, and independent little boy” who brings immense joy to their lives. She expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community during this difficult time and emphasized the family’s sole wish for Xielo’s safe return.

Xielo’s father echoed the sentiments, describing his son as a “bundle of joy” who recently embarked on his nursery journey. He fondly recalled Xielo’s love for cuddles, playing with toys, and outdoor adventures to the park.

The family’s appeal for Xielo’s safe return has touched the hearts of many, with an outpouring of support and well-wishes flooding in from across the region.

Leicestershire Police continue their search efforts, and anyone with information regarding Xielo’s whereabouts is urged to come forward. The family’s heartfelt plea remains unchanged – all they desire is for Xielo to be found and reunited with his loved ones as soon as possible.