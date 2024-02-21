In a heart-wrenching incident, the two-year-old boy who been reported missing after falling into the River Soar has been named as Xielo Maruziva the search for young Xielo has been ongoing since Sunday afternoon, February 18, in the Aylestone Meadows area, near Marsden Lane.

Xielo’s family, devastated by the unfolding tragedy, has come forward to share their love for their son. Describing him as a “cheeky, funny” boy, they emphasize that Xielo is “a bundle of joy.” His mother, in an emotional plea, said:

“Xielo is a cheeky, funny, friendly, smart, caring, and independent little boy. He never fails to make me laugh or smile, and always loves a cuddle and some kisses. Xielo enjoys playing with his toys and watching cartoons, including favorites like ‘Bino and Fino.’ We are heartbroken, and all we want is for Xielo to be found as soon as possible. Thank you to everyone who has supported us during this difficult time.”

Xielo’s father echoed the sentiments, adding:

“Xielo is a bundle of joy to us. He is a charming and creative little boy who has recently started nursery. His love for cuddles, playing with toys, and exploring the park knows no bounds. As a family, we are completely devastated by the ongoing search for Xielo. The pain and suffering we feel are indescribable. We express our gratitude to the search teams and the public for their unwavering support. Please wait for updates from the authorities as we navigate this overwhelming time. Thank you all for your love and continued support.