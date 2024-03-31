UK News in Pictures

Government Pilot to Introduce Tasers in Prisons as Violence Soars

Tyrell James stabbed Karl Stanislaus 38 times and inflicted 56 knife wounds about his head, neck, torso, upper limbs and leg, before leaving him for dead

Appeal after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run collision which also left son aged one hurt

Record Number of Migrants Cross English Channel in Small Boats, Surpassing Previous Highs

Police Pursuit Ends in Arrest After Lengthy Chase Across London

Tyrell James stabbed Karl Stanislaus 38 times and inflicted 56 knife wounds about his head, neck, torso, upper limbs and leg, before leaving him for dead

screenshot 2024 04 01 at 01.29.20

Tyrell James (pictured) stabbed Karl Stanislaus 38 times and inflicted 56 knife wounds about his head, neck, torso, upper limbs and leg, before leaving him for dead beneath a disused railway bridge on the outskirts of High Wycombe on 5 September 2023.

At Reading Crown Court, James, aged 24, formerly of Hawksmoor Close, High Wycombe, was convicted of this brutal and frenzied murder.

A member of the public found Mr Stanislaus in Bowden Lane and tried to save him, administering CPR, but his injuries were unsurvivable and Mr Stanislaus died at the scene.

James also pleaded guilty to inflicting GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon following a separate stabbing of a man in his 30s in December 2022.

James will be sentenced at the same court on 30 April.

DCI Stuart Brangwin of the Major Crime Unit said: ““The frenzied and ferocious nature of this attack on Mr Stanislaus is without a doubt one of the worst attacks I have ever seen, and there can be little doubt that James intended to kill him that night.

The injuries sustained by Mr Stanislaus were unsurvivable.

“It was a shocking attack, and I am grateful to the jury for their deliberations and for finding this dangerous man guilty of this offence.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute and to thank the family of Mr Stanislaus.

“They have had to endure several months of anguish while we investigated this murder.

“I am humbled by their patience and dignity throughout this process.”

