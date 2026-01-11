Violent Chaos Erupts at LA Rally

Mayhem broke out at a pro-Iranian freedom rally in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon after a U-Haul truck smashed into a crowd of demonstrators. The vehicle, plastered with a bold anti-regime change banner, sped into protesters waving Iranian flags, sparking panic and chaos.

The large sign on the truck's side read: “No Shah, No Regime. USA: Don’t Repeat 1953. No Mullah.” Witnesses said the truck appeared to deliberately ram through the group in the Westwood neighbourhood.

Injuries and Arrests Follow

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed three people were injured. Two declined hospital treatment, while the condition of the third remained unclear after paramedics assessed them at the scene.

Tensions quickly boiled over as a crowd surrounded the truck. Protesters shattered its windows and shouted threats. Police officers dragged a man from the vehicle and arrested him amid attempts by protesters to attack him with punches and flagpoles.

Background: Iran Protests Turn Deadly

The violent incident coincides with widespread unrest in Iran. Human Rights groups report at least 583 fatalities after two weeks of anti-government protests sparked by an economic crisis and harsh crackdowns.

Hundreds gathered in LA to support Iranian demonstrators risking their lives at home. The shocking truck attack has raised fears of politically charged violence extending beyond Iran's borders.

Police Maintain Control as Investigation Continues

Los Angeles police remained on-site to calm the unrest and manage the crowd. Authorities are investigating the exact circumstances behind the truck's sudden charge into the rally.

This story is developing; more updates to follow.