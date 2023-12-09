Uckfield Bank Targeted in Failed Armed Robbery Attempt

Police are seeking assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an attempted bank robbery in Uckfield. The incident occurred at the Lloyds bank on High Street shortly after 9 am on Friday, 10 November. The man, who had been loitering outside the bank entrance for some time, entered and demanded money. However, he left without any cash following a staff member’s refusal to comply.

The suspect was last seen heading towards Luxford car park. He is described as having a large build and was dressed in a khaki hooded jumper with drawstrings, a matching khaki jacket, grey joggers, black socks, and white trainers featuring a dark design. He also wore a face covering, dark gloves, and was carrying a reusable shopping bag.

Officers investigating the case are urging witnesses or anyone who might have seen an individual fitting this description in the vicinity at the time of the incident to come forward. The police are also appealing for any relevant CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage. Those with information are encouraged to contact the police online or call 101, citing the reference number 329 of 10/11.