uk and norway launch maritime support initiative to bolster ukrainian navy

In a significant move to strengthen Ukraine’s naval capabilities amid ongoing tensions with Russia, the UK, in partnership with Norway, has announced the launch of a new Maritime Capability Coalition. This announcement was made by UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, who also confirmed the transfer of two Royal Navy minehunter ships to the Ukrainian Navy.

The coalition, aimed at delivering long-term support to Ukraine, includes training, equipment, and infrastructure enhancements to boost security in the Black Sea region. The initiative underscores the UK’s leading role, alongside Norway, in supporting Ukraine’s ability to operate effectively at sea.

The Sandown Class mine countermeasures vessels (MCMVs), being transferred from the Royal Navy to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), are part of a broader strategy to counter Russian sea mines and restore Ukraine’s maritime export capabilities. Ukraine’s economy has been severely impacted by Russia’s blockade in the Black Sea, leading to significant reductions in the country’s ability to transport vital exports by sea.

During the London announcement, where Shapps was joined by his Norwegian counterpart, further details of the UK’s military support to Ukraine were disclosed. This development follows last month’s visit to Ukraine by the UK Foreign Secretary, who launched the ‘Unity Facility’ between UK company Marsh McLennan and the Ukrainian Government. The facility aims to provide affordable shipping insurance for grain and other critical food supplies globally from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps commented on the initiative, stating, “These minehunters will deliver vital capability to Ukraine which will help save lives at sea and open up vital export routes, severely limited since Putin’s illegal full-scale invasion. This marks the beginning of a new dedicated effort by the UK, Norway, and our allies to strengthen Ukraine’s maritime capabilities over the long term.”

The Maritime Capability Coalition is set to collaborate closely with the Ukrainian Navy and the Ministry of Defence. It aims to rapidly develop a maritime force in the Black Sea, continue the development of the Ukrainian Marine Corps, and provide river patrolcraft for coastal and inland waterway defence.

Formed as part of the 50-nation-strong Ukraine Defence Contact Group, this coalition is one of several Capability Coalitions focusing on enhancing Ukraine’s military operations across various domains, including land and air.

The UK and Norway, along with other international partners, have been instrumental in training hundreds of Ukrainian marines. This new initiative is part of the UK’s commitment, reaffirmed by the Prime Minister and Defence Secretary, to provide unwavering support for Ukraine, which has seen £4.6 billion in military support allocated since the full-scale invasion by Russia, and more than 52,000 Ukrainian troops trained since the 2014 invasion of Crimea.