Child Killed and Two Injured in Tragic School Shooting in Finland

UK and US Must Stop “Backsliding” on Support for Israel, Says Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman

Former UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has issued a stern warning, urging both the United Kingdom and the United States to halt their perceived decline in support for Israel. Braverman’s comments come in the wake of her recent visit to sites in Israel that were targeted by the militant group Hamas on October 7 last year.

During her tour, photographs captured Braverman shedding tears at the site of the Supernova music festival, which had been attacked by Hamas. The emotional impact of witnessing the aftermath of violence left a deep impression on the senior Conservative MP.

Braverman’s criticism was directed at the UK’s role in passing a UN Security Council resolution related to the conflict in Gaza. The resolution, which called for a ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, marked the first time the international body had explicitly demanded an end to the fighting. However, it did not link the release of Hamas’ Israeli hostages to the ceasefire.

The US abstained from voting on the resolution, a move that Braverman found deeply troubling. “I am angry when I see the backsliding by countries like the US and UK,” she told The Telegraph. “This is not a time for walking away. This is a time for strengthening our support for Israel.”

Braverman minced no words in her assessment of Hamas, labelling the group a “death cult.” She emphasised the need to “totally degrade” Hamas, warning that its malevolent forces could potentially manifest themselves within the UK if left unchecked.

In a veiled critique of Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron, Braverman claimed to have received assurances that Israel’s actions in Gaza did not breach international law. Lord Cameron faces mounting pressure to disclose the legal advice he has received on the matter.

The issue of export licenses for UK arms heading to Israel also looms large. Braverman stressed that granting such licenses should be contingent on ensuring that the weapons would not contribute to serious violations of international humanitarian law.

While praising Lord Cameron’s experience, Braverman expressed concern about what she perceives as a prevailing anti-Israel sentiment within the Foreign Office. She cautioned against equating Israeli defensive measures with the terrorism perpetrated by Hamas.

