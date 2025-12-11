Watch Live

EXOTIC FIND UK Border Officers Crack Down on Wildlife Trafficking

  • Updated: 23:59
  • , 11 December 2025
UK Border Officers Crack Down on Wildlife Trafficking

UK Border Force has uncovered cars stuffed with endangered animals amid a massive global crackdown on wildlife smuggling gangs. In just one month, officers seized over 250 protected species and illegal wildlife products at airports, ports, and mail depots nationwide.

Shocking Finds at UK Borders

  • Two rainbow boa constrictors hidden under blankets in a Dover car. The driver had bought them licence-free at a German reptile show.
  • More than 100 endangered birds found crammed into a vehicle, including scarlet ibis, green-cheeked conures, and lovebirds. Some birds were dead, others kept in filthy conditions risking disease spread.
  • A car intercepted carrying over 2,000 live tarantulas from Europe, valued at around £70,000. This haul included more than 300 protected species without proper licences.

Adult tarantulas sell for between £50 and £500 each, making spider trafficking a booming black market trade since early 2023.

Exotic Wildlife Items Seized to Protect Global Species

Border Force also stopped illegal products like an elephant hair ring from the US, king cobra balm from Thailand, and a blacktip shark jaw from Australia. All items are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

Wildlife Crime: A £17 Billion Global Menace

Wildlife trafficking ranks as the fourth largest international crime, behind firearms, drugs, and human trafficking. It accounts for an astonishing £17 billion a year worldwide, threatening biodiversity and pushing many species closer to extinction.

Recommended for you

Shock as 64-Year-Old Ex-Patient Found Living in Tent Outside Flats
LOCALS HORRIFED Shock as 64-Year-Old Ex-Patient Found Living in Tent Outside Flats
With the XRP ETF now approved, how can one earn $15,700 per day? Arc Miner offers a new solution for XRP enthusiasts
With the XRP ETF now approved, how can one earn $15,700 per day? Arc Miner offers a new solution for XRP enthusiasts
Huge police blitz launched in Stockbridge Village and Huyton
MAJOR POLICE OPERATION Huge police blitz launched in Stockbridge Village and Huyton
Police Hunt Teen Linked to Brutal Oxford Attack
BRUTAL ATTACK Police Hunt Teen Linked to Brutal Oxford Attack

Must READ

Yassine Ahmed Jailed for Sex Assault on 15-Year-Old Girl in Leeds Park
SICKENING ATTACK Yassine Ahmed Jailed for Sex Assault on 15-Year-Old Girl in Leeds Park
Explosion Rocks Chemring Counter Measures Site Near Salisbury

BREAKING

LOCKDOWN Explosion Rocks Chemring Counter Measures Site Near Salisbury
Devon And Cornwall Police Officers Charged With Assault Following Exeter Incident
ARREST MADE Falmouth and Helston Shock: Teen Arrested Over Indecent Exposures
Police Hunt Man After Lincoln Rape Report
MANHUNT FOR SEX ATTACKER Police Hunt Man After Lincoln Rape Report
Driver Rescued After Car Swept Away in Fierce New Forest Flood
WASHED AWAY Driver Rescued After Car Swept Away in Fierce New Forest Flood
Thirteen Migrants Found Crammed in Lorry on M40 – Chaos Hits Rush Hour!
DRIVER ARRESTED Thirteen Migrants Found Crammed in Lorry on M40 – Chaos Hits Rush Hour!
First Image Emerges of ‘Loyal’ 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in North London
LOYAL SON MURDERED First Image Emerges of ‘Loyal’ 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in North London
Best Aviator Casino Strategies for New Players
Grandad Beaten to Death Outside Wetherspoon Pub in Lewisham
ONE PUNCH KILL Grandad Beaten to Death Outside Wetherspoon Pub in Lewisham
Man Charged with Rape in Hackney Park Attack
LONDON FIELD Man Charged with Rape in Hackney Park Attack

More For You

Basildon Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal 2024 Attack
LIFE SENTANCE Basildon Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal 2024 Attack
JAIL PLOT Five Jailed Over Daring Chelmsford Prison Escape Plot
Man in Stable Condition After Leeds Shooting: West Yorkshire Police Launch Major Investigation
MANHUNT Hunt Underway After Woman Held At Knifepoint and Sexually Assaulted by Masked Gang
M20 to Shut Overnight as Operation Brock Finally Removed Between Maidstone and Ashford
FESTIVAL THANK YOU M20 Chaos Incoming! Operation Brock Set to Snarl Christmas Getaways

More From UK News in Pictures

Asylum Seeker Charged Over Brutal Attack on 15-Year-Old
REMANDED TO PRISON Asylum Seeker Charged Over Brutal Attack on 15-Year-Old
Three Troublemaker Homes Shut in North Kent Blitz
CHAOS CLAMPDOWN Three Troublemaker Homes Shut in North Kent Blitz
Police Dog Nabbed Car Thief After High-Speed Chase in Dover
SNIFFED OUT Police Dog Nabbed Car Thief After High-Speed Chase in Dover
Murder Probe Underway After Woman Found Dead on Old Brompton Road
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Murder Probe Underway After Woman Found Dead on Old Brompton Road
600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
BRAZEN GANG Gang Steal More Than 600 Priceless Museum Artefacts in Middle-of-Night Raid on Bristol Empire Collection
CCTV Snap Released After Shocking Teen Bike Robbery in West London
TEEN THREATENED CCTV Snap Released After Shocking Teen Bike Robbery in West London
Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases
SERIAL LIFTER Battery Bandits Busted: 40 Theft Charges Hit Kent and Surrey Crooks
Tragic Discovery in Hunt for Missing 85-Year-Old Woman
SAD ENDING Tragic Discovery in Hunt for Missing 85-Year-Old Woman
Tragedy Strikes at Black Country Railway Station
HIT BY A TRAIN Tragedy Strikes at Black Country Railway Station
600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
PRICELESS 600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
Serial Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Wearing Wigs in Shops
SHOP BAN Serial Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Wearing Wigs in Shops
Man Charged Over 5-Year-Old Birmingham Canal Murder
MIRDER CHARGE Man Charged Over 5-Year-Old Birmingham Canal Murder
Canterbury Man Charged with GBH After Sussex Avenue Assault
TEEN SEX ATTACK Man Charged Over Teen Girl Sex Assault in Canterbury
Car Goes Up in Flames on Ramsgate's A299
HOT WHEELS Car Goes Up in Flames on Ramsgate’s A299
Evri sacks couriers after Poole parcel chaos
NOT SPECIAL Evri sacks couriers after Poole parcel chaos
Why Acetal Plastic Sheets Remain Essential for UK Engineers
Why Acetal Plastic Sheets Remain Essential for UK Engineers

More From UKNIP

BREAKING

Southampton Hospital Joins the List with Critical Alert
MASK MANDATE Southampton Hospital Joins the List with Critical Alert
Teenage Asylum Seekers Raped 15-Year-Old Schoolgirl in Warwickshire Park — Footage So Shocking It Could 'Cause a Riot'
STOKE UNREST Defence Barrister Warns Rape Video Could Spark UK Riots
Driver Jailed Over Drilling Rig Death of Mental Health Worker
Driver Jailed Over Drilling Rig Death of Mental Health Worker
Drug Lords and Prostitutes Bosses Arrested in Milton Keynes Sting
POLICE STING Drug Lords and Prostitutes Bosses Arrested in Milton Keynes Sting