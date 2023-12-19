UK Braces for Wet and Windy Weather as Christmas Approaches

As the UK gears up for the festive season, the weather is set to take a turn with a mix of conditions leading up to Christmas, including strong winds and a trend towards colder weather, especially in the north.

The Met Office has forecasted that low pressure will be the dominant feature of the UK’s weather this week. Tuesday is expected to bring rain to much of the south, while the north will see frequent showers interspersed with sunny spells. In Scotland, these showers could turn to snow over the hills.

The situation will intensify on Wednesday with brisk westerly winds bringing rain across most areas. In Scotland’s higher hills, there’s a likelihood of a brief spell of snow before temperatures rise again.

A deep area of low pressure tracking north of the UK over the Norwegian Sea from Wednesday night into Thursday is set to bring very strong winds and heavy showers. A Yellow National Severe Weather Warning has been issued, covering Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northern England, and Northern Wales.

Helen Caughey, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, warned of increasing wind speeds from Wednesday evening. Gusts of 50-60mph are expected in central and northern parts of the UK, with coastal areas and higher grounds potentially experiencing gusts of 70-80mph. This event may persist into Friday in some areas.

As the low pressure moves east across Scandinavia, the UK will remain windy, with frequent showers in the west and drier conditions in the southeast.

Christmas Weather Forecast: The weekend sees a band of rain moving south, with colder, showery conditions in the north and milder, wetter weather in the south. A ridge of high pressure might bring a brief respite, with wintry showers in the north and potential frost on Christmas morning in rural areas. However, this colder spell is expected to be short-lived, with milder, unsettled conditions from the Atlantic returning by Christmas Day or early Boxing Day.

Helen Caughey noted that while wintry showers in the north might technically make it a white Christmas, widespread or settling snow giving significant accumulations is unlikely. She advised against expecting a picture-perfect white landscape.

Looking Ahead: Post-Christmas, the weather is expected to remain unsettled as we approach the New Year, with low pressure bringing breezy and wet conditions for many.

Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest Met Office forecasts and warnings, particularly those in areas prone to severe weather impacts.