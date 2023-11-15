UK Considers Routine Varicella Vaccination for Children: Benefits and Recommendations

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended the inclusion of a vaccine against varicella, commonly known as chickenpox, in the UK’s routine childhood immunisation programme. The proposal suggests administering the vaccine to all children in two doses, at 12 and 18 months of age.

The JCVI has submitted its recommendations to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), which will make the final decision regarding the implementation of the programme. As part of the initial rollout, the committee has also suggested a temporary catch-up programme for older children. This aims to provide protection to individuals who lack immunity due to reduced chickenpox cases during the pandemic and are at greater risk of severe illness in later childhood or adulthood.

If approved, the UK would align itself with other countries that already offer routine varicella vaccination, including Germany, Canada, Australia, and the United States, where a childhood programme has been in place since 1995. These countries have witnessed significant reductions in varicella cases and associated hospitalisations.

Varicella, or chickenpox, is a highly contagious disease caused by the varicella-zoster virus. While it primarily affects children, individuals of any age can contract it. Although most cases in children are mild, some may develop complications such as bacterial infections, including group A streptococcus. In rare instances, chickenpox can lead to serious conditions like encephalitis (swelling of the brain), pneumonitis (lung inflammation), and stroke, resulting in hospitalisation and, in very rare cases, death. Infants under four weeks old, adults, and pregnant women are particularly vulnerable to severe illness and its complications.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, Chair of the JCVI, emphasised the importance of the varicella vaccine in preventing serious cases and reducing community transmission. He cited evidence from countries like the USA, where the introduction of the vaccine has proven safe and effective, leading to positive health outcomes among young children.

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, Deputy Director of Public Health Programmes at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), highlighted the potential benefits of the vaccine, stating that it would prevent most children from experiencing the unpleasant symptoms of chickenpox and could even save lives in cases of severe illness.

Previously, in 2009, the JCVI rejected a nationwide programme due to concerns that it might cause an increase in shingles cases among middle-aged adults. Varicella can trigger shingles in individuals who have had chickenpox in the past, but they receive a boost in immunity when they come into contact with varicella circulating in the community. However, recent long-term research from the USA has debunked this theory, paving the way for the committee’s current advice.