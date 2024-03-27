UK Drivers Warned of Easter Travel Delays as Millions Plan Getaway Trips

As the Easter weekend approaches, UK drivers are being cautioned to brace for significant travel disruptions, with more than 14 million getaway trips expected across the first bank holiday weekend of the year.

The RAC has issued warnings that journeys on popular routes could take twice as long as usual due to a surge in traffic, coinciding with the start of a two-week holiday for many schools.

Rail travel is also expected to be affected, with Network Rail conducting engineering work that will see the southern section of the West Coast Main Line closed between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

VisitEngland reports that around 11 million people in the UK are planning overnight Easter trips, injecting an estimated £3.2 billion boost into the economy.

According to a survey commissioned by the RAC and transport analysis company Inrix, approximately 2.6 million leisure journeys by car are expected on Good Friday alone. Similar numbers are anticipated for Easter Saturday and Sunday, with Thursday and Easter Monday also seeing significant travel activity.

The worst congestion is predicted to occur on Thursday between 2pm and 7pm, particularly on routes to popular destinations like the West Country, the Lake District, and the south coast. The western section of the M25 is expected to experience the heaviest traffic, with journeys taking over two hours during peak times.

On Good Friday, delays are forecasted between 11am and 3pm, prompting advice for drivers to set off early in the morning or delay their journeys until later in the day.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson advised travelers to plan their journeys carefully, suggesting that those who can delay their departure on Thursday until the evening or set off early on Good Friday are likely to experience smoother travels.

Inrix transportation analyst Bob Pishue echoed this sentiment, recommending travelers adjust their departure times to avoid peak commuter hours and anticipate longer-than-normal journeys throughout the entire weekend.

As the nation gears up for the Easter break, drivers are urged to remain vigilant on the roads and plan their journeys accordingly to minimize disruptions and ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.