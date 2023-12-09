uk enhances global efforts in sustainable agriculture and water security at cop28

At the COP28 climate summit, the UK, led by International Development and Africa Minister Andrew Mitchell, is scaling up its commitment to sustainable agriculture and water security, particularly in climate-vulnerable countries.
Key Announcements
- Sustainable Farming Practices: The UK is partnering with the World Bank to promote climate-resilient farming globally, focusing on improving soil health, land management, and efficient fertiliser use.
- Support for Smallholder Farmers: A £10 million investment through the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) will assist smallholder farmers, especially in forest-impact areas, to enhance incomes sustainably.
Impact on Vulnerable Countries
- The programs aim to support countries like Zambia that are facing severe droughts impacting their economies and food production.
- Initiatives include aiding smallholder farmers, many of whom are women in rural communities, to diversify and improve their agricultural practices.
Focus on Water Security
- Recognising the critical role of agriculture in freshwater use and pollution, the UK is launching the Just Transitions for Water Security programme with up to £39 million in new funding.
- This programme will provide technical assistance to manage water resources sustainably, improving climate resilience and ensuring access to clean water.
Minister’s Statement
- Andrew Mitchell emphasized the centrality of water in the climate crisis and the need to protect water to ensure equitable access for all.
Collaboration with WaterAid
- The Resilient Water Accelerator, led by WaterAid, is a key part of the Just Transitions for Water Security programme, focusing on boosting investment in water systems.
Global Commitments
- The UK’s initiatives align with the objectives of the Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action, endorsed by over 130 countries.
- The UK has also signed up to the Freshwater Challenge to enhance the conservation of freshwater ecosystems.
Cross-Government Strategy
- In line with the International Development White Paper, the UK is committed to establishing a global water security strategy, integrating water-related policymaking in the context of climate change.