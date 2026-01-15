Watch Live

UK Entertainment Scene to hit £121bn by 2028

  • Updated: 12:17
  • , 15 January 2026
UK Entertainment Scene to hit £121bn by 2028

The UK entertainment scene is booming right now, with the sector set to hit £121bn by 2028. If this materialised, the UK would then be the biggest entertainment market in Europe. A number of things are driving this growth, including digital streaming, gaming, and advertising. Music is also a significant contributor, with the rebound of cinema helping to stabilise the sector while paving the way for new revenue, especially for small businesses.

 

Digital Growth is a Major Driving Force

Digital growth is a major driving force for the UK entertainment scene. Music, video, and games hit a new record last year, hitting £13.3bn. These statistics show that it’s grown by over 120% in over a decade, outpacing the UK economy by quite a substantial amount.

Streaming dominance and advertising-based video on demand are major here, as is the gaming boom. Strong growth is projected within this sector as well, with the gambling sector playing a notable role. The GGY, or Gross Gambling Yield, reached £16.8 billion in March 2025, which translates to a 7.3% year-on-year increase. Remote casino games account for 46% of this, with British variants proving to be popular with UK audiences. Titles like Penny Roulette are a prime example here, but at the same time, games like blackjack and other classics are still drawing in huge numbers.

Interestingly, with the rise of digital content, we are also seeing a decline in broadcast TV. Broadcast TV’s share of viewing is shrinking, as video-sharing platforms gain more and more prominence, something we can expect to see more of as we move into 2026.

What’s Next for the UK Entertainment Sector?

Looking ahead, the UK entertainment scene looks to be entering a new phase. People now want more personalisation, but with this comes more regulation. Streaming services could well start to work together, creating fully connected digital ecosystems. We can also expect more collaboration across different platforms as well.

This is, in some ways, already happening, especially when you look at how you can now get a Sky TV package that comes with Netflix included. Data-driven personalisation could well become more sophisticated as well, by not just determining what people watch, but also how they engage with content. As the UK continues to cement itself as being the entertainment powerhouse of Europe, moves like this are not just important; they are essential, especially with there being such strong competition from Germany’s entertainment market.

With the market for VR and AR being so strong right now, and with immersive video experiences also being on the rise, we can expect to see huge growth in headset technology. With the UK having such a tech-savvy audience, and with headsets expected to double in sales by 2027, it wouldn’t be surprising to see this become such a big part of the UK’s entertainment future. Physical entertainment has also seen a strong recovery, with UK cinema set to experience record numbers by 2027, something which again could have an impact on the future of the entertainment sector.

Recommended for you

Man Slashed in Knife Fight at London Overground Station
KNIFE ATTACK Man Slashed in Knife Fight at London Overground Station
Two Men Jailed for 15 Years Over 83-Year-Old's Fatal Watch Robbery
FAILED ROBBERY Two Men Jailed for 15 Years Over 83-Year-Old’s Fatal Watch Robbery
TRAVEL CHAOS Blaze Breaks Out at Queens Road Peckham Station: Massive Rail Chaos Hits London Overground and Southern Services
Tragic End for Student Turned Away from Lincoln Nightclub – Body Found in Canal
HEART BREAKING END Tragic End for Student Turned Away from Lincoln Nightclub – Body Found in Canal

Must READ

Young Woman Busted for Backing Daesh Online
TERROR ARREST Young Woman Busted for Backing Daesh Online
Best Jackpot Slot Games That Pay Real Cash Today
Best Jackpot Slot Games That Pay Real Cash Today
Victim Named After Fatal Feltham Stabbing
FATAL STABBING FELTHAM Victim Named After Fatal Feltham Stabbing
Progressive Jackpot Slots for Win Big Today
Progressive Jackpot Slots for Win Big Today
Teen Arrested After Shocking Stabbing at Swindon Skatepark
KNIFE ATTACK Teen Arrested After Shocking Stabbing at Swindon Skatepark
Bull on the Tracks: Police Forced to Shoot after Wild Ride Near Selby
WILD RIDE Bull on the Tracks: Police Forced to Shoot after Wild Ride Near Selby
Elon Musk sparks outrage with bikini pic of Sir Keir amid AI child abuse image scandal
SCANDAL BLASTED Sir Keir lashes out at Reform UK and Elon Musk over AI scandal
Woman Charged Over Fatal Wembley Shooting of Teen Tyrece Balcha
BLACKHEATH WOMAN CHARGED Woman Charged Over Fatal Wembley Shooting of Teen Tyrece Balcha
Man Arrested Over 2007 Milton Keynes Murder at Heathrow
COLD CASE ARREST Man Arrested Over 2007 Milton Keynes Murder at Heathrow
Bomb Alert in Plymouth: Suspected Ordnance Found at Building Site

BREAKING

HOMES EVACUATED Bomb Alert in Plymouth: Suspected Ordnance Found at Building Site

More For You

Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
POLICE PROBE Tragedy on Catford Road: One Dead After Crash
Bulgarian Welfare Fraudster Slapped With Massive Repayment Order
SCAMMER PAYBACK Bulgarian Welfare Fraudster Slapped With Massive Repayment Order
FELTHAM MURDER Three Teens Arrested After 18-Year-Old Stabbed to Death Near Greggs on the High Street
Thames Valley Police Hunt Man After Henley-On-Thames Assault
STREET DISAGREEMENT Thames Valley Police Hunt Man After Henley-On-Thames Assault

More From UK News in Pictures

How Guitar Tuner Collections Support Consistent Sound
How Guitar Tuner Collections Support Consistent Sound
Vehicle Fire Sparks Chaos on M25 Near Godstone
TRAFFIC CARNAGE Vehicle Fire Sparks Chaos on M25 Near Godstone
Massive Factory Blaze Erupts in Wolverhampton
TOXIC SMOKE WARNING Massive Factory Blaze Erupts in Wolverhampton
West Midlands Police Chief Bows Out Over AI Slip-Up in Parliament
AI SLIP UP West Midlands Police Chief Bows Out Over AI Slip-Up in Parliament
Man Arrested After £100,000 in Fake Cash Found in Kidderminster
FAKE CASH Man Arrested After £100,000 in Fake Cash Found in Kidderminster
IOPC Launches Urgent Witness Appeal After Fatal Collision Involving Met Police – UKNIP
RIDER DIED AT THE SCENE Tragic biker death in Catford crash
Horse Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle on Hampshire Road
STRUCK BY A VAN Horse Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle on Hampshire Road
Fatal Collision in Winchester: Police Launch Urgent Witness Appeal
WOMAN BEEN KILLED Fatal Collision in Winchester: Police Launch Urgent Witness Appeal
Woman Dies After Devastating Fire Engulfs West London Sheltered Housing
TRAGIC BLAZE Woman Dies After Devastating Fire Engulfs West London Sheltered Housing
Three Teens Dead in Horror Bolton Crash as Hundreds Attend Funeral
FIRST PICTURES Three Teens Dead in Horror Bolton Crash as Hundreds Attend Funeral
Funeral Director Avoids Jail After Body Burial Scandal
BODY SCANDAL Funeral Director Avoids Jail After Body Burial Scandal
Man Charged After Brutal Assault on Whitstable Pub Worker
PUB ATTACK Man Charged After Brutal Assault on Whitstable Pub Worker
FACTORY FIRE Huge Factory Blaze Sends Smoke Plumes Over Wolverhampton
Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
FATAL CRASH Deadly Crash Shakes Hamstreet Near Ashford
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
MAJOR FIRE Blazing Inferno Ravages Ashford Home in Early Hours
Worker Dies in Tragic Incident at Northamptonshire Steel Plant
HSE INVESIGATION Worker Dies in Tragic Incident at Northamptonshire Steel Plant

More From UKNIP

Albanian Migrant Jailed After Fifth Failed Deportation Bid
PISS TAKE Albanian Migrant Jailed After Fifth Failed Deportation Bid
Heavy Police Presence Shuts Down Canadian Avenue
LIFE CHANGING Heavy Police Presence Shuts Down Canadian Avenue in Catford
Armed Police Stop Near Lidl in Mottingham Shocks Locals – Four Arrested
ARMED SHAKEDOWN Armed Police Stop Near Lidl in Mottingham Shocks Locals – Four Arrested
HGV Driver Jailed for 10 Years After Fatal M62 Crash Kills Two Pilots
LOCKED UP FOR A DECADE HGV Driver Jailed for 10 Years After Fatal M62 Crash Kills Two Pilots
error: Content is protected !!