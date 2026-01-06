UK Hit by Coldest Night of Winter as Named Storm Goretti Looms

Britons shivered through the coldest night of the winter so far, with temperatures plunging as low as -12°C. The Arctic chill brings heavy snow, sleet, and hail across the UK, and now the first named storm of 2026, Goretti, is set to batter the country this Thursday. Here’s the lowdown on what to expect and how to stay safe.

Arctic Blast Freezes UK to the Bone

Last night brought biting cold from north to south, with Norfolk recording its chilliest winter temperature yet. Snow, sleet, and hail showers are sweeping across the nation, piling pressure on roads and railways already struggling with icy conditions.

Storm Goretti Set to Slam UK on Thursday

The French weather service, Meteo France, has named the incoming storm Goretti — a menacing system expected to hit on Thursday. According to Sky News meteorologist Christopher England, heavy rain will hit the southwest before turning to snow stretching from Wales to East Anglia.

“Significant snowfall and severe gales are likely around southern coasts,” England warns. The storm should clear the southeast by Friday morning, but not before causing serious disruption.

Amber Warnings and Disruptions in Northern Scotland

Amber weather warnings are now in force across Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, and Central, Tayside & Fife. Here’s what you need to know:

Plans are likely to be disrupted.

Expect travel delays, cancellations, power cuts, and risk to safety.

Some rural areas could become cut off.

People are urged to reconsider travel plans to avoid danger.

Tough Conditions Spark Travel Chaos Nationwide

Roads, rails, and airports continue to battle the icy weather. Network Rail reopened the Aberdeen-Dundee line but cautioned conditions remain “challenging.” Four Scottish rail routes closed yesterday have yet to fully recover.

Aviation is also hit hard, with flight cancellations from Aberdeen, Inverness, Liverpool John Lennon, City of Derry, and Belfast International airports.

How to Stay Safe in the Freeze

The Met Office urges drivers to drive cautiously, brake carefully, and stick to moderate speeds. “If you can, avoid travel altogether,” they advise. For those who must travel, pack layers, a hot drink, and keep your phone charged.

Stay tuned for more updates on Storm Goretti and the Arctic freeze gripping Britain this week.