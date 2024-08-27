Uk Home Office Targets Hundreds Of Employers In Crackdown On Illegal Working

The Home Office has conducted a nationwide operation targeting hundreds of rogue employers across the UK in a weeklong intensive effort to combat illegal working. The operation, which ran from August 18 to August 24, 2024, resulted in 135 businesses receiving notices for employing illegal workers and 85 illegal workers being detained.

The UK government has announced a major crackdown on unscrupulous employers who are hiring and exploiting illegal migrants. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper revealed last month that targeted operations would focus on industries such as car washes, with Immigration Enforcement teams carrying out visits to over 275 premises suspected of employing illegal workers.

Officials reported that many of these workers were found to be living in substandard conditions on-site, earning wages well below the legal minimum, and being forced to work excessive hours. Some workers were found to have entered the UK illegally or overstayed their visas.

This crackdown aims not only to protect vulnerable workers but also to ensure fair competition for law-abiding businesses. Employers found guilty of hiring illegal workers face severe penalties, including fines of up to £45,000 per worker for first-time offences, and up to £60,000 for repeat violations.

Home Secretary Cooper emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating, “It is completely wrong that dodgy employers can work hand-in-glove with the smuggling gangs who risk people’s lives to bring them here illegally and push them into off-the-books employment.” She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to stopping this exploitation and holding offenders accountable.

Eddy Montgomery, Director of Enforcement, Compliance and Crime at Immigration Enforcement, commended the teams involved in the operation. He praised the Home Office’s efforts to protect vulnerable individuals while simultaneously disrupting criminal activities and ensuring that employers exploiting illegal workers are brought to justice.

This operation is part of a broader government initiative to tackle illegal employment and labour exploitation across the UK. The Home Office is determined to enforce stringent penalties and protect both workers and businesses from illegal practices, ensuring that those who break the law face serious consequences.