UK Households Advised to Check Eligibility for Cash Grants Up to £2,000

Turn2Us Tool Offers Quick Access to Potential Grants Covering Various Expenses

UK households are being encouraged to explore potential cash grants worth up to £2,000, with a simple tool providing access to a wide range of support schemes. The Turn2Us Grants Search tool offers an effortless way to identify grants that individuals may be eligible for, covering expenses ranging from school uniforms to kitchen appliances.

Even individuals currently receiving benefits could qualify for additional support through these grants. The tool, containing information on 1,400 grants and support schemes, allows users to quickly check if they might be missing out on valuable assistance.

Christelle Tambi, the product owner of the Grants Search tool at Turn2us, highlighted the accessibility of these grants, stating, “Anyone could be eligible for a grant from a charity that could provide some vital extra money.” The grants available can range from £100 to £2,000, depending on the individual’s needs.

Tambi further emphasized the simplicity of the process, explaining that users only need to answer a few quick questions about their situation to uncover potential grants from charities across the UK.

While Turn2Us cannot guarantee approval for grants, they aim to provide individuals with information on what they could apply for, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to seek assistance.

In related financial news, millions of Universal Credit claimants will experience an increase in their payments from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the rise during the previous year’s autumn statement, with Universal Credit and other benefits set to increase by 6.7% in line with inflation figures.

Additionally, pensioners will see their state pension increase by up to £900 as part of the triple lock mechanism, which guarantees an annual increase in line with average earnings, inflation, or 2.5%, whichever is highest. This increase aims to provide much-needed financial support to pensioners, with Chancellor Hunt emphasizing the importance of honouring commitments to uplift older individuals out of poverty.

As these financial adjustments come into effect, households are encouraged to explore available support options and ensure they are accessing all eligible benefits and grants.