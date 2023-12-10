uk middle east minister attends doha forum to discuss regional crises

Minister of State for the Middle East, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, is in Qatar today to attend the Doha Forum, an influential gathering of policy leaders addressing global challenges. His visit will include crucial discussions on the Israel-Gaza conflict and the situation in Afghanistan.
Key Objectives of the Visit
- Doha Forum Participation: Lord Ahmad will join the annual Doha Forum under the theme “Building Shared Futures,” focusing on pressing international issues.
- Israel-Gaza Crisis Talks: He will meet senior Qatari leaders to discuss the ongoing crisis in Israel and Gaza, highlighting Qatar’s role as a mediator.
- Afghanistan Discussions: The Minister’s agenda also includes talks on Afghanistan, covering humanitarian, development, security, and human rights issues.
UK’s Gratitude and Commitment
- Lord Ahmad will express the UK’s gratitude to Qatar for facilitating humanitarian access to Gaza and securing the release of hostages.
- He will emphasize the UK’s commitment to preventing regional escalation and achieving a viable two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.
Minister’s Statement
- “I am pleased to be returning to Qatar… It is critical that we now redouble our efforts to facilitate humanitarian access into Gaza… and work together to find long-term solutions to the conflict,” stated Lord Ahmad.
Focus on Long-Term Solutions
- Discussions will revolve around sustainable humanitarian access to Gaza, agreements to alleviate civilian suffering, and securing the release of hostages.
- The Minister will advocate for collaborative efforts towards a two-state solution and regional peace.
Context of the Visit
- The Doha Forum serves as a key platform for dialogue on global challenges.
- Lord Ahmad’s visit follows his recent trip to Qatar and Bahrain, where he addressed the crisis in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs) at the Manama Dialogue.