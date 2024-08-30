Uk Prime Minister To Drive Economic Growth In Berlin And Paris

Following his visit to Berlin, Prime Minister Keir Starmer will continue his European tour by travelling to Paris, where he is scheduled to engage in a series of high-profile meetings and events. The Prime Minister’s agenda in Paris underscores the UK’s commitment to revitalizing and strengthening its relationships with key European allies.

Key Events on the Paris Agenda:

Attend the Paralympics Opening Ceremony : The Prime Minister will attend the ceremony, demonstrating the UK’s support for Paralympians and the broader sporting community.

: The Prime Minister will attend the ceremony, demonstrating the UK’s support for Paralympians and the broader sporting community. Meet with French Business Leaders and Major UK Investors : Starmer aims to reinforce economic ties by engaging with influential business figures and investors who play crucial roles in UK-France trade relations.

: Starmer aims to reinforce economic ties by engaging with influential business figures and investors who play crucial roles in UK-France trade relations. Visit Paralympians Preparing for Competition : In a show of support, the Prime Minister will visit British athletes gearing up for the Paralympics, highlighting the importance of sport in international diplomacy and national pride.

: In a show of support, the Prime Minister will visit British athletes gearing up for the Paralympics, highlighting the importance of sport in international diplomacy and national pride. Meet with President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace: A key diplomatic engagement, this meeting will focus on deepening bilateral cooperation and addressing pressing geopolitical issues.

France is the UK’s fourth-largest trading partner, accounting for 6% of all UK trade. Strengthening this relationship is a vital component of the Prime Minister’s broader strategy to reset the UK’s connections with Europe post-Brexit.

UK-Germany Treaty and Broader European Relations

In Berlin, Prime Minister Starmer emphasized the importance of a proposed UK-Germany treaty, which is expected to foster collaboration across several critical areas:

Market Access

Critical Science, Innovation, and Technology

Clean Energy

Trade Across the North Sea

Supply Chain Resilience

Energy Security and Green Transition

Education, Biodiversity, and Environmental Protection

Speaking on the significance of this treaty, Starmer stated, “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset our relationship with Europe and strive for genuine, ambitious partnerships that deliver for the British people. We must turn a corner on Brexit and fix the broken relationships left behind by the previous government.”

The proposed treaty with Germany is part of a broader initiative to recalibrate the UK’s relationships within Europe. The strategy also includes reinforcing the existing Lancaster House Treaties with France, and aligning the E3 members (UK, Germany, and France) on key geopolitical issues.

The European visit is set against the backdrop of a major International Investment Summit, to be hosted by the Prime Minister in October. This summit will focus on attracting global investment to the UK and fostering economic growth across the nation.

The Prime Minister’s engagements in Berlin and Paris are pivotal steps in his administration’s efforts to reinvigorate the UK’s standing and influence on the international stage, especially within Europe.