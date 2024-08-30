 UK Prime Minister to Drive Economic Growth in Berlin and Paris

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Israeli Forces Rescue Hostage After Nearly 11 Months in Gaza

Israeli Attacks in West Bank Leave at Least Ten Palestinians Dead

Fuel Poverty in England Stalls Despite Government Efforts

Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Pursuit in Bemerton Heath

Tesco Customers Face Clubcard Voucher Issues Nationwide

Home Breaking UK Prime Minister to Drive Economic Growth in Berlin and Paris

UK Prime Minister to Drive Economic Growth in Berlin and Paris

written by Residents Asked To Check July Election ‘registration’UKNIP247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Uk Prime Minister To Drive Economic Growth In Berlin And Paris

Following his visit to Berlin, Prime Minister Keir Starmer will continue his European tour by travelling to Paris, where he is scheduled to engage in a series of high-profile meetings and events. The Prime Minister’s agenda in Paris underscores the UK’s commitment to revitalizing and strengthening its relationships with key European allies.

Key Events on the Paris Agenda:

  • Attend the Paralympics Opening Ceremony: The Prime Minister will attend the ceremony, demonstrating the UK’s support for Paralympians and the broader sporting community.
  • Meet with French Business Leaders and Major UK Investors: Starmer aims to reinforce economic ties by engaging with influential business figures and investors who play crucial roles in UK-France trade relations.
  • Visit Paralympians Preparing for Competition: In a show of support, the Prime Minister will visit British athletes gearing up for the Paralympics, highlighting the importance of sport in international diplomacy and national pride.
  • Meet with President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace: A key diplomatic engagement, this meeting will focus on deepening bilateral cooperation and addressing pressing geopolitical issues.

France is the UK’s fourth-largest trading partner, accounting for 6% of all UK trade. Strengthening this relationship is a vital component of the Prime Minister’s broader strategy to reset the UK’s connections with Europe post-Brexit.

UK-Germany Treaty and Broader European Relations

In Berlin, Prime Minister Starmer emphasized the importance of a proposed UK-Germany treaty, which is expected to foster collaboration across several critical areas:

  • Market Access
  • Critical Science, Innovation, and Technology
  • Clean Energy
  • Trade Across the North Sea
  • Supply Chain Resilience
  • Energy Security and Green Transition
  • Education, Biodiversity, and Environmental Protection

Speaking on the significance of this treaty, Starmer stated, “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset our relationship with Europe and strive for genuine, ambitious partnerships that deliver for the British people. We must turn a corner on Brexit and fix the broken relationships left behind by the previous government.”

The proposed treaty with Germany is part of a broader initiative to recalibrate the UK’s relationships within Europe. The strategy also includes reinforcing the existing Lancaster House Treaties with France, and aligning the E3 members (UK, Germany, and France) on key geopolitical issues.

The European visit is set against the backdrop of a major International Investment Summit, to be hosted by the Prime Minister in October. This summit will focus on attracting global investment to the UK and fostering economic growth across the nation.

The Prime Minister’s engagements in Berlin and Paris are pivotal steps in his administration’s efforts to reinvigorate the UK’s standing and influence on the international stage, especially within Europe.

Post Views: 6

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Detectives are issuing an image of a man who may have information following a report of a sexual assault on a bus from Liverpool city centre to St Helens last month
Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found a man in his 20s with stab injuries in Statford E13 Stabbing
Police are appealing for witnesses and any road users with footage to get in contact after a woman was injured following a collision in Kingston
Officers investigating an assault against a woman at Three Bridges railway station are today releasing images in connection
One man has been arrested and a knife seized after a man was carrying a weapon in Kirkby
Legal and Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Over Quran Burning Incidents in Sweden
Keir Starmer Sparks Controversy Over Migration Treaty Proposal with Germany
Breaking

Emergency Services Respond to Large Residential Fire on Woburn Way, Eastbourne

Knife-Wielding Man Jailed After Brutal Attack on Police Officer in Newton Aycliffe
Firefighters Battle Blaze at Eastbourne Residential Property on Woodburn Way
Heathrow and Gatwick Brace for Potential Disruptions as Pilots and Cabin Crew Announce Strikes
Home Office Detains 85 Illegal Workers in Nationwide Crackdown
Van Driver Convicted of Smuggling Migrants Found Screaming for Help on Ferry
Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch Sparks Debate with Comments on Integration and Islamic Practices
Breaking

Police renew their Appeal for Witnesses After Tragic Collision in Hartcliffe Claims Life of 5-Year-Old Girl

Police Investigate Unexpected Death of Man Found on Hornchurch Road, Havering
Operation Brock Lifted After Successfully Managing Busy Summer Traffic
Over 1,100 Migrants Escorted Across Channel in Two Days as Border Security Command Awaits Leadership
Car Collides with Building in Kingston Upon Thames, Emergency Services Respond
Man Sentenced for Air Navigation Offences After Dangerous Drone Activity
A249 Road Closures Planned for Grovehurst Roundabout Due to New Bridge Installation
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at Notting Hill Carnival on Monday
People Smuggler Convicted After 7 Migrants Found in Overheated Lorry Compartment
Breaking

Detectives have named a man who was fatally stabbed in Hackney as they continue to appeal for information

Breaking

Man Convicted in Fatal Stabbing at Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate

Tributes Pour In for Jade Anthony Barnett, 38, Stabbed to Death in Clapton
Victim of Fatal Attack Named as Tributes Pour In; Two Men Remain in Custody after Clapton Murder
Lucky Escape for Ilford Uber Driver as Car Crashes Into Cineworld Cinema
Two men arrested following fatal stabbing in Hackney of man riding Mobility Scooter
Female Migrant Feared Dead After Alleged Incident in the Channel
‘Good Guy in a Wheelchair’ Fatally Stabbed in Clapton Street Fight; Two Arrested
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Merseyside Police Issue CCTV Images in Connection with Disorder Incidents
Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested in Orpington Following Early Morning Traffic Stop
Cases Heard at Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
Fulwell Man Caught Trying Car Doors Leaving More Clues
Bank Holiday Weekend in London Marred by Multiple Stabbings, Including 32-Year-Old Mother
Mother stabbed in front of three-year-old at Notting Hill Carnival named
Breaking

New Bluetongue Virus Cases Confirmed in UK

Breaking

Man Cut from Van After Serious Collision on A13 in Wennington

Breaking

Two Men Charged After High-Speed Pursuit on A2 Following Snodland Burglary

Breaking

Witness Appeal Following Serious Collision in Wroxall Involving Ford Focus and Double-Decker Bus

RECOMMENDED

Arrest Made in Alleged Kidnap Attempt at TK Maxx in Bromley
Esteemed Chef Mussie Imnetu Critically Injured in Notting Hill Carnival Attack: Police Appeal for Information
Saw-Wielding Man Attempts to Rob Children in Newcastle
Police Seek Man in Connection with Alleged Sexual Offence in Manchester’s Gay Village
Talks of a New Inbetweeners Film Spark Excitement as Cast Consider Return
Telegram: From Secure Messaging to Legal Scrutiny
Breaking

96-Year-Old Woman Admits Causing Death of Pensioner in Tragic Car Crash

Breaking

Police Officers Provide First Aid to Man Attacked on His Way Home from Notting Hill Carnival

Breaking

Waddling Ducks Rescued from Busy Eastbourne Road in Uckfield

Breaking

Fatal Collision on Lordship Lane Prompts Police Investigation

Breaking

Motorcyclist Dies in Hereford Collision

Breaking

Oasis Announce Reunion and UK Tour for 2025

Breaking

Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Woman in Counterfeit Money Case

Breaking

Information is sought after a man was reported missing from Canterbury

Breaking

Superyacht Captain Under Investigation Following Fatal Sinking Off Sicily

Breaking

‘No Whites’ Graffiti in Birmingham Investigated by Police

Breaking

Dagenham Flat Block Fire: More Than 200 Firefighters Rescue Over 80 Residents as Investigation Begins

Breaking

Dagenham Residents Devastated After “Nightmare” Fire Destroys Flat Block

Breaking

Major Fire Engulfs Dagenham Block of Flats: 225 Firefighters Respond, Residents Evacuated

Breaking

Two Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle in Wiltshire

Breaking

Man Cut from Van After Serious Collision on A13 in Wennington

Breaking

Two Men Charged After High-Speed Pursuit on A2 Following Snodland Burglary