UK Rings in 2026 with Europe's Biggest Firework Spectacle

London’s skies exploded in colour as tens of thousands flooded to the Thames for a dazzling “best of British” fireworks show. The UK kicked off 2026 with Europe’s largest pyrotechnic display, lighting up the capital and setting the tone for a spectacular year ahead.

Largest Fireworks Display in Europe Lights Up London

Over 100,000 revellers gathered along the Thames to witness a stunning 12-minute show that’s now Europe’s biggest fireworks event.

The London Eye was the star of the evening, lit up with vibrant images celebrating England’s women’s football team and the flags of the world in a nod to multiculturalism.

Mayor Sadiq Khan opened the celebrations with a moving message praising diversity, describing England as a “cup of tea” – warm, comforting, and welcoming.

Festive Cheers from Around the Globe

Japan and South Korea kicked off the New Year first with traditional bell-ringing ceremonies in Tokyo and Seoul. Parties followed in Beijing, Singapore, Taiwan, and Manila as midnight struck an hour later.

Australia and New Zealand welcomed 2026 earliest, with Sydney marking a poignant tribute to December's Bondi Beach terror victims.

Scotland and the Rest of Britain Celebrate in Style

Scotland put on its own spectacular fireworks in Edinburgh. The city’s castle illuminated the night, with crowds packed along Princes Street, soaking up the Hogmanay atmosphere.

Across the UK, the Met Office warned revellers to bundle up, with snow and icy conditions expected in London later this week.

Traditional Songs and Thanks Round Out Celebrations

The UK sang in the New Year with the timeless “Auld Lang Syne,” capping off the fireworks extravaganza. Attendees called the show a “treat for the eyes” and “simply amazing,” cementing 2026’s start as one to remember.

From the heart of London to the farthest corners of the world, the first moments of 2026 combined awe-inspiring displays, heartfelt tributes, and hopeful messages of unity and progress.