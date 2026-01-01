Watch Live

HAPPY NEW YEAR UK Rings in 2026 with Europe’s Biggest Firework Spectacle

  • Updated: 00:52
  • , 1 January 2026
UK Rings in 2026 with Europe's Biggest Firework Spectacle

 

London’s skies exploded in colour as tens of thousands flooded to the Thames for a dazzling “best of British” fireworks show. The UK kicked off 2026 with Europe’s largest pyrotechnic display, lighting up the capital and setting the tone for a spectacular year ahead.

Largest Fireworks Display in Europe Lights Up London

Over 100,000 revellers gathered along the Thames to witness a stunning 12-minute show that’s now Europe’s biggest fireworks event.

 

The London Eye was the star of the evening, lit up with vibrant images celebrating England’s women’s football team and the flags of the world in a nod to multiculturalism.

 

Mayor Sadiq Khan opened the celebrations with a moving message praising diversity, describing England as a “cup of tea” – warm, comforting, and welcoming.

Festive Cheers from Around the Globe

  • Asia: Japan and South Korea kicked off the New Year first with traditional bell-ringing ceremonies in Tokyo and Seoul.
  • East Asia: Parties followed in Beijing, Singapore, Taiwan, and Manila as midnight struck an hour later.
  • Down Under: Australia and New Zealand welcomed 2026 earliest, with Sydney marking a poignant tribute to December’s Bondi Beach terror victims.

 

Scotland and the Rest of Britain Celebrate in Style

Scotland put on its own spectacular fireworks in Edinburgh. The city’s castle illuminated the night, with crowds packed along Princes Street, soaking up the Hogmanay atmosphere.

Across the UK, the Met Office warned revellers to bundle up, with snow and icy conditions expected in London later this week.

Traditional Songs and Thanks Round Out Celebrations

The UK sang in the New Year with the timeless “Auld Lang Syne,” capping off the fireworks extravaganza. Attendees called the show a “treat for the eyes” and “simply amazing,” cementing 2026’s start as one to remember.

From the heart of London to the farthest corners of the world, the first moments of 2026 combined awe-inspiring displays, heartfelt tributes, and hopeful messages of unity and progress.

 

Recommended for you

dwp-cracks-down-on-benefits-bank-accounts-of-four-benefit-claimants-under-scrutiny-1767182563-drmax7
CRACK DOWN DWP Cracks Down on Benefits: Bank Accounts of Four Benefit Claimants Under Scrutiny
Tragic Boxing Day Blaze Kills Mother and Two Children as Police Dad Fights to Save Them
UPDATE Tragic Gloucester House Fire Claims Lives of Two Children and Woman
DRONE BE HAVING Burglary Suspect Caught After Dramatic Woodland Chase in Edenbridge
Channel Nightmare: Passengers Trapped Overnight with No Toilets or Power
TUNNEL CHAOS Channel Nightmare: Passengers Trapped Overnight with No Toilets or Power

Must READ

Urgent: Missing Man Last Seen Near Dover
BRING HIM HOME Urgent: Missing Man Last Seen Near Dover
Urgent: Missing Maidstone Teen Last Spotted on Train
URGENT APPEAL Urgent: Missing Maidstone Teen Last Spotted on Train
Suspected Drug Dealer Nabbed in Selsey with Young Child in Car
POLICE SWOOP Suspected Drug Dealer Nabbed in Selsey with Young Child in Car
Tractor Terror in Yorkshire! Two Women Hit on Market Town Pavement
POLICE PROBE Tractor Terror in Yorkshire! Two Women Hit on Market Town Pavement
Man Stabbed to Death in Lewisham on New Year’s Eve
Man Stabbed to Death in Lewisham on New Year’s Eve
Massive Thatched Roof Blaze Hits Hatfield Broad Oak
MAJOR THACHET BLAZE Massive Thatched Roof Blaze Hits Hatfield Broad Oak
New Mum Vanishes from Romford Hospital – Police Urge Public Help
URGENT APPEAL New Mum Vanishes from Romford Hospital – Police Urge Public Help
Blackpool on High Alert After Explosive Find

BREAKING

EOD CALLED Blackpool on High Alert After Explosive Find
Person Found Dead in Tragic New Year’s Eve House Fire in Wales
FATAL BLAZE Person Found Dead in Tragic New Year’s Eve House Fire in Wales
Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Willesden Crash
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Willesden Crash

More For You

Police Release CCTV of Man After Woman Sexually Assaulted on Train
SEX ATTACKER MANHUNT Police Release CCTV of Man After Woman Sexually Assaulted on Train
Parts of UK Braced for Snow as Temperatures Could Drop to -4°C Next Week
ARTCTIC BLAST Met Office Warns London of Snow as Arctic Blast Sends Temps Plummeting to -10C
Nurse ‘Nearly Beaten to Death’ in Crowbar Attack by Afghan Migrant
CROWBAR RAMPAGE Nurse ‘Nearly Beaten to Death’ in Crowbar Attack by Afghan Migrant
Six Hurt in Shocking Metal Bar Attack at Newton-Le-Willows Hospital
HOSPITAL RAMPAGE Six Hurt in Shocking Metal Bar Attack at Newton-Le-Willows Hospital

More From UK News in Pictures

Christmas Bank Heist: Thieves Drill Into Vault, Haul £30 Million in Gold
OCEANS ELEVEN Christmas Bank Heist: Thieves Drill Into Vault, Haul £30 Million in Gold
Death at Potters Bar Station Sparks Major Rail Chaos
HIT BY A TRAIN Death at Potters Bar Station Sparks Major Rail Chaos
Barn Fire in Ashford Tackled by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
SAFETY WARNING Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Premises in Faversham – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors
16-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured in Manchester Crash
FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE 16-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured in Manchester Crash
78-Year-Old Woman Dies in Asda Car Park Crash
TRACIC MOMENT 78-Year-Old Woman Dies in Asda Car Park Crash
Londoners Furious as Primrose Hill—Top NYE Fireworks Spot—Shut Tight
KHAN SLAMMED Londoners Furious as Primrose Hill—Top NYE Fireworks Spot—Shut Tight
New Year Crackdown: Extra Police Powers in Swale Town Centres
MORE POWERS New Year Crackdown: Extra Police Powers in Swale Town Centres
Appeal for Witnesses After Fatal Collision in Brixton
DOUBLE STABBING PROBE Two Stabbed in Lambeth Attacks – Police Hunt Gang
Avigilon vs Verkada vs Coram: Comparing Enterprise Video Surveillance Platforms in 2026
Avigilon vs Verkada vs Coram: Comparing Enterprise Video Surveillance Platforms in 2026
Dangerous Driver Jailed for Life-Changing Moped Crash in Bilston
Dangerous Driver Jailed for Life-Changing Moped Crash in Bilston
More Ambulances Hit West Midlands Roads in Major Boost
FLEET BOOST More Ambulances Hit West Midlands Roads in Major Boost
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
MURDER CHARGE Polish National Stefania Glowka Charged and Remanded
Police Urgently Search for Two Missing Teens
BRING THEM HOME Police Urgently Search for Two Missing Teens
Diehard Man United Fan's Hair-Growing Gamble Hits 451 Days
A GAMBLE Diehard Man United Fan’s Hair-Growing Gamble Hits 451 Days
Tragedy at Gidea Park: Person Dies on Railway Tracks
HIT BY A TRAIN Tragedy at Gidea Park: Person Dies on Railway Tracks
Manhunt Underway for Sex Offender Michael Wallace
MAN ON THE RUN Manhunt Underway for Sex Offender Michael Wallace

More From UKNIP

Two men charged following burglary in Swindon
IN COURT Swindon Man Charged with Shocking Child Sexual Abuse
Massive Moscow Blackout After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
KNOCK OUT Massive Moscow Blackout After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
NO INJURIES Kitchen Blaze Sparks Major Fire Response in Canterbury
New Year’s Eve Cancelled: Terror Threats Shut Down Global Festivities
SEASON OF TERROR New Year’s Eve Cancelled: Terror Threats Shut Down Global Festivities
error: Content is protected !!