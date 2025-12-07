Watch Live

YELLOW WEATHER WARNING UK Set for ‘Half a Month’s Rainfall’ as Four Days of Weather Warnings Hit

  • Updated: 15:02
  • , 7 December 2025
Brace yourselves, Britain! The Met Office has slammed down a warning: over half a month’s worth of rain could pour down in just one day this week. Four straight days of yellow weather warnings are in force, with relentless rain and howling winds set to batter the nation.

Heavy Rain and Gale-Force Winds to Cause Havoc

From today, Northern Ireland faces up to 30mm of rain in just six hours. Tomorrow, southern England and Wales brace for up to 100mm of rain—more than half the typical December total—drenching Dartmoor and South Wales most of all.

Flood warnings are piling up across England, Scotland, and Wales, while wind speeds of 70mph threaten to slam England’s southeast and the Welsh coast. In northwest Wales, gusts could be even more brutal.

And the misery won’t stop there. Warnings for wind and rain stick around through Monday and Tuesday, with a fierce gale expected to hit western Scotland by Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, bringing a small chance of even stronger storms.

Met Office Issues Stark Warning

“This system has the potential to cause disruption, and severe weather warnings are likely to be issued over the weekend as details become clearer,” said Steven Keates, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist.

The low-pressure system approaching from the southwest is tricky to pin down, meaning forecasts could change. However, strong winds and heavy downpours are almost guaranteed, especially across high ground and the Pennines where gusts could top 60mph.

What a Yellow Weather Warning Means for You

A yellow warning is the Met Office’s mildest alert but still demands caution. It signals weather that could disrupt travel and daily life for some. The Met Office urges everyone to stay informed and plan, especially in flood-prone or wind-exposed areas.

“Many people will get on with their day as usual, but a good number could be impacted,” a Met Office spokesperson said. “Yellow warnings alert you to keep an eye on conditions and take steps to protect yourself and your property.”

With December looking unsettled and periods of low pressure forecast to linger, it’s set to be a soggy, blustery week – and potentially beyond.

UK Set for 'Half a Month's Rainfall' as Four Days of Weather Warnings Hit
