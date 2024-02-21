Britain braces itself for another bout of severe weather as the Met Office issues fresh warnings for wind and heavy rainfall, with gusts of up to 70mph anticipated along with significant downpours. London and the South East are particularly at risk, prompting authorities to issue yellow weather warnings.

The warning for heavy rain is scheduled to be in effect from 5 am to 5 pm tomorrow, while the wind warning is set from 8 am until 6 pm. These warnings encompass different areas of England, with the rain expected to affect Bath, London, and Norwich, while the wind is forecasted to batter the South East, including London, Brighton, and Portsmouth.

The Met Office cautions that these adverse weather conditions could lead to several disruptions, including potential flooding, travel chaos, power outages, and mobile network disruptions. There’s also a heightened risk of flying debris, particularly in coastal regions.

Forecasters predict that a band of heavy, squally rain will sweep eastwards across England on Thursday, accompanied by gusts of around 50 mph in some areas, alongside hail and thunder. There’s also a possibility of broader swaths of very strong winds affecting southern and eastern England, with gusts ranging from 60 to 70 mph, primarily near the English Channel and southern North Sea coasts.

Rainfall during this period could be heavy and prolonged, with some areas expected to receive 10-15 mm of rainfall, and isolated spots possibly seeing 30-40 mm. The Met Office warns that this could exacerbate existing flooding issues, especially on already saturated ground.

However, there is some respite in sight as the rain is expected to clear by tomorrow evening, albeit leaving behind a colder atmosphere with the possibility of snowfall in mountainous regions.

Today, Brits are already grappling with heavy rainfalls, with flooding reported in various areas. Some commuters faced challenges navigating through the inclement weather, while roads became impassable in flooded regions, such as Whittlesey and Thorney near Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, and Buttsbury Wash near Billericay in Essex.

Despite the adversity, forecasters anticipate an improvement in conditions this afternoon, with sunny spells emerging after a very wet morning. Temperatures are expected to range between 12°C and 14°C throughout the day.