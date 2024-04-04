UK News in Pictures

2024 FIM EWC Season Begins with Pre-Test at Le Mans

Series of Vandalism Acts Strikes Vehicles Across Three Sussex Counties

UK Weather: Storm Olivia Forecast Brings More Rain as Warmest Day of the Year Predicted

Missing Theophilou has been detained and has been returned to the mental health facility

A man from Swindon has been charged with rape following an incident in Swindon town centre

UK Weather: Storm Olivia Forecast Brings More Rain as Warmest Day of the Year Predicted

UK Weather: Storm Olivia Forecast Brings More Rain as Warmest Day of the Year Predicted

screenshot 2024 04 04 at 11.44.24

Storm Olivia and Unnamed Second Storm Set to Impact UK, with Saturday Expected to Reach 21°C

Britain braces for unsettled weather as Storm Olivia, named by the Portuguese meteorological service Ipma, approaches the UK. Following closely behind is an unnamed second storm, forecasted to bring unseasonably windy conditions and heavy rain on Saturday. Despite the stormy outlook, parts of the Southeast could experience record-breaking temperatures, with forecasts indicating highs of 21°C, potentially making Saturday the warmest day of the year so far.

The arrival of Storm Olivia, followed by the second unnamed storm, prompts concerns of heavy rainfall and blustery conditions across various parts of the UK. However, the South East may see warmer temperatures as very warm air moves into the region, providing a stark contrast to the stormy weather elsewhere.

Although no weather warnings have been issued for Storm Olivia, flooding remains a significant risk, with 91 flood alerts and 11 warnings currently in place across southern England, according to the Environment Agency.

Today’s weather forecast includes heavy rain clearing southern England in the morning, followed by sunny spells and scattered showers. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland, northern England, and Scotland can expect cloudier conditions, with some hill snow in the Highlands.

Looking ahead, the Met Office’s long-range forecast suggests continued unsettled weather throughout mid-April, with showers or longer spells of rain expected across the UK. While there may be occasional drier interludes, particularly in the south, above-average temperatures are anticipated, albeit tempered by clouds, rain, and occasional strong winds.

As the UK navigates through the second half of April and into May, the weather outlook remains uncertain. Further rain and showers are likely, interspersed with periods of drier and sunnier weather. Overall, temperatures are expected to remain near or slightly above normal for the period.

The approaching storms and fluctuating weather conditions underscore the importance of staying informed and prepared for changing weather patterns, particularly as the UK experienced heightened rainfall levels in recent months. As the nation continues to grapple with varying weather extremes, vigilance and readiness remain crucial in mitigating potential risks and ensuring safety.

