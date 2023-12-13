UK Weather Update: Shift in Jet Stream Brings Milder Weather, with Wetter Conditions Expected in Western Scotland

As the UK progresses through the week, a notable change in weather patterns is anticipated due to a northward shift of the jet stream. This shift is expected to allow high pressure to build, leading to a period of drier and milder weather across many parts of the country. However, western Scotland, which has experienced a relatively dry month so far, is set to see much wetter conditions.

The low pressure system that has been responsible for the recent spell of wet and windy weather is forecasted to move eastward by the end of Wednesday. The subsequent rise in high pressure across the UK will mark a transition to drier conditions for many areas.

Met Office Chief Forecaster, Paul Gundersen, commented on the upcoming weather changes: “The high pressure will draw up warmer air from the southwest, leading to milder conditions by both day and night for all. The Foehn effect is expected to result in particularly mild conditions in areas like east Scotland.”

Gundersen further explained that this weather pattern is likely to persist into the first half of next week, maintaining the mild conditions. Some outbreaks of rain are expected, particularly in the north and northwest regions of the UK.

Looking ahead towards the latter part of next week and approaching Christmas, there are indications that the jet stream may drift further south. This shift could lead to more unsettled weather conditions across a wider area. Additionally, there’s a possibility of winds turning northwesterly, which might bring slightly colder temperatures and the risk of wintry showers, especially in the north. However, Gundersen emphasized, “At this stage, there is very little sign of any widespread or severe cold and wintry weather.”

This forecast suggests a generally mild but varied weather pattern for the UK in the coming days, with different regions experiencing contrasting conditions. As always, residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and plan accordingly.