UK Workshop Fined for Fitting Illegal ‘Pop Bang’ Exhausts in Landmark Case

In a groundbreaking legal case, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has successfully prosecuted a Kirklees-based firm, AET Motorsport, for fitting illegal aftermarket exhaust systems to vehicles. The court’s decision marks a significant victory for the DVSA and those campaigning against disruptive street noise caused by modified exhausts.

Details of the Case AET Motorsport was found guilty of installing a “Pop and Bang Remap Software Upgrade” on a customer’s vehicle, making it illegal for road use. The modification included removing the car’s catalytic converter and replacing it with a ‘delete pipe’, as well as altering the ECU software to amplify the exhaust noise. The magistrates imposed fines and costs totalling £7,234 against the firm.

DVSA’s Investigation and Findings The DVSA’s Market Surveillance Unit conducted a thorough investigation into AET Motorsport, revealing that the company had been openly advertising and performing illegal alterations on vehicles. Notably, at no point did the company inform customers that such modifications rendered their vehicles non-compliant with road and MOT regulations. Testing by the DVSA confirmed that the modifications significantly increased noise emissions beyond legal limits.

Implications of the Ruling This landmark ruling is a clear message to businesses involved in vehicle modifications about the legal obligations and consequences of non-compliance. The magistrates emphasized the responsibility of business owners to be aware of and adhere to the law.

Public Response and Noise Camera Trials The decision aligns with public sentiment, as many UK drivers have expressed support for the new ‘noise cameras’ being trialled by the Department for Transport. These cameras are part of efforts to clamp down on excessive vehicle noise, with police currently able to issue £50 on-the-spot fines for such offences.

DVSA’s Commitment Christopher Dormand, DVSA’s Head of the Market Surveillance Unit, commented on the agency’s dedication to ensuring vehicle compliance. He stated, “This investigation shows DVSA takes this activity seriously and we will continue to take strong action on offenders.” The case underscores the DVSA’s role in upholding vehicle safety standards and regulations in the UK.

Conclusion The conviction of AET Motorsport sets a precedent in the UK automotive industry, particularly for businesses involved in vehicle modifications. It highlights the importance of compliance with legal standards for vehicle safety and noise levels, and the DVSA’s commitment to enforcing these regulations. This case is a step forward in addressing the public’s concerns about noise pollution from modified exhaust systems.