Ukraine Awaits Positive Evaluation from EU on Progress towards Membership

Ukraine is anticipating a positive evaluation from the European Union (EU) regarding its progress towards EU membership, according to Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna. The EU Commission is set to release its report on Wednesday, and Kyiv hopes that it will recommend opening formal accession talks with Ukraine in December.

Stefanishyna expressed confidence in the assessment, highlighting the continuous dialogue and negotiation between Ukraine and the European Commission. In June, the Commission stated that Ukraine had fulfilled two out of seven conditions required to commence membership talks. Stefanishyna believes that all the agreed-upon steps have been implemented.

However, the membership process typically takes several years as candidates must meet extensive legal and economic criteria, and the EU is cautious about admitting a country engaged in a conflict.

Another geopolitical consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the realignment of some previously neutral nations towards closer ties with the West. Finland’s bid to join NATO was accepted earlier this year, while Sweden’s application has faced obstacles, particularly from Turkey.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed optimism after holding talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara. He stated that progress is expected on Sweden’s NATO membership bid since Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan submitted the bill ratifying Sweden’s membership to parliament. The bill must pass through the foreign affairs committee before a full general assembly vote, followed by Erdogan’s signature.

Blinken emphasised the shared commitment between Ankara and Washington to facilitate Sweden’s entry into the alliance, expressing confidence in the process moving forward.