UK’s Bold Vision: Transformation in Defence & Civil Nuclear Sector

In an announcement on Monday, the Prime Minister will unveil a bold vision for the future of the UK’s defence and civil nuclear sector. Standing in the heart of Barrow-in-Furness, a town steeped in maritime history and nuclear prowess, the Prime Minister declared a “national endeavour” to safeguard this critical industry.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Barrow-in-Furness will not just be symbolic; it will mark the launch of a significant package of investment. The UK’s domestic nuclear capability is pivotal in national defence and energy security. It underpins our nuclear deterrent and ensures affordable, reliable energy for British consumers. However, with the industry growing rapidly, there’s an urgent need for highly skilled workers. The goal? To train a new generation of British talent.

To achieve this, the Government is partnering with industry giants such as BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, EDF, and Babcock. Together, they will inject a staggering £763 million into skills development, job creation, and education by 2030. This ambitious investment will generate over 8,000 career opportunities, helping the sector fill 40,000 new jobs by the end of the decade. Furthermore, plans are underway to double the number of nuclear apprentices and graduates and quadruple the output of specialist science and nuclear fission PhDs.

Barrow-in-Furness, nestled on the rugged Cumbrian coast, holds a unique place in the UK’s nuclear landscape. As the home of the formidable Astute-class nuclear submarines – the Royal Navy’s most advanced attack subs – and the epicentre of the new Dreadnought programme and UK AUKUS submarine production, this town is pivotal to our defence nuclear ambitions.

To bolster Barrow’s position further, the Prime Minister will announce the creation of the Barrow Transformation Fund. The Government commits an immediate £20 million, with an additional minimum of £20 million annually over the next decade. The aim? To enhance the quality of life, attract talent, and foster nuclear careers in this vibrant community.

But that’s not all. Later on, Monday, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps will unveil the Government’s Defence Nuclear Enterprise Command Paper. For the first time, this comprehensive document will outline the full spectrum of activities required to sustain and modernise the UK’s continuous at-sea nuclear deterrent.