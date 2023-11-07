UK’s First Christmas Shop for Dogs Opens in Dartford’s Bluewater Village

A brand-new shop in Dartford has made tails wag with excitement as it proudly claims to be the first-ever Christmas shop for dogs in the United Kingdom. Daisy Dog Emporium, nestled in Bluewater Village, Dartford, opened its doors on Monday, November 6, unveiling a winter wonderland dedicated entirely to our four-legged friends.

A sneak peek inside the shop, shared on TikTok by the brand, offers a glimpse of the festive delights that await dog owners. The shop is adorned with dog-shaped decorations, sparkly canine outfits, Christmas jumpers designed for pups, and an array of festive dog toys. Colourful presents designed exclusively for dogs line the shop’s walls, creating an enchanting canine winter wonderland.

Visitors to Daisy Dog Empawrium can find an array of festive delights for their furry friends, including Santa, reindeer, and elf toys. Twinkling fairy lights adorning the shop’s walls add a magical touch to the Christmas-themed space.

Additionally, the shop features bone-shaped dog biscuits bearing the festive message “Merry Christmas,” ensuring that dogs won’t feel left out during the holiday season, even when their owners indulge in Christmas dinner.

Daisy Dog Empawrium made the exciting announcement on TikTok, stating, “We can finally announce that on Monday, November 6, we will be opening the UK’s first doggy Christmas shop! Our canine winter wonderland is located opposite our main dog Empawrium in the village at Bluewater shopping centre. Merry Woofmas! Looking forward to seeing you.”

The response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive, with many eager to explore the unique offerings at this innovative doggy Christmas shop. Some inquired if the shop catered only to small dogs, prompting Daisy Dog Emporium to share another TikTok showcasing the full range of products available, including collars, harnesses, jumpers, and bow ties for larger dogs.

Daisy Dog Empawrium already operates a store in the Bluewater Village shopping centre. The new Christmas shop, located just opposite the existing store, allows customers to experience both pet stores during a single visit, creating a one-stop destination for all their pet-related needs.

This charming addition to Dartford’s retail landscape is sure to bring joy to dog owners and their furry companions, offering a delightful and festive shopping experience tailored exclusively to man’s best friend.